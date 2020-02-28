Online Marketing

Entrepreneurs (Who Aren't Marketers) Need This Online Course Bundle Packed with Resources

Learn to market your business on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and many more channels.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Entrepreneurs (Who Aren't Marketers) Need This Online Course Bundle Packed with Resources
Image credit: Headway
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The internet has revolutionized business, helping to connect consumers and companies better than ever before. But while everybody's online, it's increasingly difficult to make your brand stand out. That's why companies invest heavily in digital marketing resources — and why entrepreneurs starting businesses generally end up handling marketing themselves at the outset. After all, it's how you'll earn the money to start paying someone else to do it one day. If you're looking to learn a little bit about everything when it comes to digital marketing, a library of online courses like The 2020 Complete Digital Marketing Super Bundle will be more than handy.

This 100-hour guide to marketing in 2020 is packed with training that will help any entrepreneur scale their business. With courses led by an award-winning business school professor and leading entrepreneurs, this bundle is created to give you the kinds of hands-on, practical instruction you need to jumpstart any marketing initiative yourself. Featured instructors include Evan Kimbrell, founder of a digital marketing agency, and Jerry Banfield, one of the top marketing instructors on the web.

To start, you'll learn how to leverage leading social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, as well as get a crash course in the newest craze, TikTok. And don't worry, you'll learn the paid and organic aspects of these massive channels. You'll also study more traditional forms of marketing, as well, with courses on content marketing, email marketing with MailChimp, and search engine optimization (SEO). The bundle even includes instruction on how to sell goods on Mercari, build a freelance business on Fiverr, and practical sales skills. Maybe you don't need all these resources now, but you can continue to reference them and tackle new projects down the line.

Across 14 courses, you'll learn exactly what it takes to use digital marketing platforms to attract customers, make sales, and reach the goals you already sold investors on. Sign up for The 2020 Complete Digital Marketing Super Bundle for $79.94 today. It's an investment that will pay back big before you know it.

Prices are subject to change.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Online Marketing

You Can't Market to Everyone

Online Marketing

Seth Godin on Marketing and Harper Lee's One-Star Reviews

Online Marketing

5 Automated Email Marketing Messages All Ecommerce Businesses Should Use