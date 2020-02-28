Entrepreneurs (Who Aren't Marketers) Need This Online Course Bundle Packed with Resources

Learn to market your business on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and many more channels.

February 28, 2020 2 min read

The internet has revolutionized business, helping to connect consumers and companies better than ever before. But while everybody's online, it's increasingly difficult to make your brand stand out. That's why companies invest heavily in digital marketing resources — and why entrepreneurs starting businesses generally end up handling marketing themselves at the outset. After all, it's how you'll earn the money to start paying someone else to do it one day. If you're looking to learn a little bit about everything when it comes to digital marketing, a library of online courses like The 2020 Complete Digital Marketing Super Bundle will be more than handy.

This 100-hour guide to marketing in 2020 is packed with training that will help any entrepreneur scale their business. With courses led by an award-winning business school professor and leading entrepreneurs, this bundle is created to give you the kinds of hands-on, practical instruction you need to jumpstart any marketing initiative yourself. Featured instructors include Evan Kimbrell, founder of a digital marketing agency, and Jerry Banfield, one of the top marketing instructors on the web.

To start, you'll learn how to leverage leading social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, as well as get a crash course in the newest craze, TikTok. And don't worry, you'll learn the paid and organic aspects of these massive channels. You'll also study more traditional forms of marketing, as well, with courses on content marketing, email marketing with MailChimp, and search engine optimization (SEO). The bundle even includes instruction on how to sell goods on Mercari, build a freelance business on Fiverr, and practical sales skills. Maybe you don't need all these resources now, but you can continue to reference them and tackle new projects down the line.

Across 14 courses, you'll learn exactly what it takes to use digital marketing platforms to attract customers, make sales, and reach the goals you already sold investors on. Sign up for The 2020 Complete Digital Marketing Super Bundle for $79.94 today. It's an investment that will pay back big before you know it.

