Everything Coming to Netflix in March
Are you ready for spring? Or are you still reluctant to brave the unpredictable outdoor temperatures? If you’re planning on spending some time at home then Netflix has a Brazilian version of the super addictive The Circle (it’s set in the same apartment building as the American one), where people also spend all of their time indoors. If travel and trying new foods is something you’d rather see, then follow David Chang’s adventurous life at home and abroad on the second season of Ugly Delicious.
Netflix has plenty of other new shows and movies streaming in March. Check out our top picks and the full list below.
Spenser Confidential (March 6)
Mark Wahlberg is not stretching himself as an actor by playing a former Boston cop in this comedy/thriller. (The movie was even filmed on a street where he lived.) But honestly that's what will probably make it a predictably enjoyable movie.
Ugly Delicious: Season 2 (March 6)
It's easy to watch David Chang talk about food. And that's what he does while he travels the globe with his friends and eats incredible dishes in season two of Ugly Delicious.
The Circle Brazil (March 11)
If you're missing The Circle, there's good news. The Circle Brazil premieres this month. Yes, it's em português but with the highly advanced AI technology used by The Circle, it has English subtitles.
Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (March 20)
The story of Madam C.J. Walker, the first black woman millionaire in the United States, is a remarkable one. So it takes a remarkable actress to play her. That's what this series gets, with Octavia Spencer taking on the role of the woman who turned homemade beauty products into an empire.
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2
Always a Bridesmaid
Beyond the Mat
Cop Out
Corpse Bride
Donnie Brasco
Freedom Writers
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
GoodFellas
Haywire
He's Just Not That Into You
Hook
Hugo
Kung Fu Panda 2
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Life as We Know It
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
Outbreak
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Extinction
Richie Rich
Semi-Pro
Sleepover
Space Jam
The Gift
The Interview
The Shawshank Redemption
The Story of God with Morgan Freeman: S3
There Will Be Blood
Tootsie
Valentine's Day
Velvet Colección: Grand Finale
ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas
March 3
Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis
March 4
Lil Peep: Everybody's Everything
March 5
Castlevania: Season 3
Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors
March 6
Guilty
I am Jonas
Paradise PD: Part 2
The Protector: Season 3
Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City
March 8
Sitara: Let Girls Dream
March 10
Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal
Marc Maron: End Times Fun
March 11
Dirty Money: Season 2
Last Ferry
On My Block: Season 3
Summer Night
March 12
Hospital Playlist
March 13
100 Humans
Beastars
Bloodride
Elite: Season 3
Go Karts
Kingdom: Season 2
Lost Girls
The Valhalla Murders
Women of the Night
March 15
Aftermath
March 16
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3
Search Party
Silver Linings Playbook
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
The Young Messiah
March 17
Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy
All American: Season 2
Black Lightning: Season 3
Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom
March 18
Lu Over the Wall
March 19
Altered Carbon: Resleeved
Feel Good
March 20
A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story
Archibald's Next Big Thing: Season 2
Buddi
Dino Girl Gauko: Season 2
Greenhouse Academy: Season 4
The Letter for the King
The Platform
Ultras
Tiger King
March 23
Sol Levante
March 25
Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution
Curtiz
The Occupant (Hogar)
YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3
March 26
7Seeds: Part 2
Blood Father
Unorthodox
March 27
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2
The Decline
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon
Killing Them Softly
Ozark: Season 3
There's Something in the Water
True: Wuzzle Wegg Day
Uncorked