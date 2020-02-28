The Circle comes around to Brazil and there's finally a series about Madam C.J. Walker, the first black, female self-made millionaire in the US.

Are you ready for spring? Or are you still reluctant to brave the unpredictable outdoor temperatures? If you’re planning on spending some time at home then Netflix has a Brazilian version of the super addictive The Circle (it’s set in the same apartment building as the American one), where people also spend all of their time indoors. If travel and trying new foods is something you’d rather see, then follow David Chang’s adventurous life at home and abroad on the second season of Ugly Delicious.

Netflix has plenty of other new shows and movies streaming in March. Check out our top picks and the full list below.

Spenser Confidential (March 6)

Mark Wahlberg is not stretching himself as an actor by playing a former Boston cop in this comedy/thriller. (The movie was even filmed on a street where he lived.) But honestly that's what will probably make it a predictably enjoyable movie.

Ugly Delicious: Season 2 (March 6)

It's easy to watch David Chang talk about food. And that's what he does while he travels the globe with his friends and eats incredible dishes in season two of Ugly Delicious.

The Circle Brazil (March 11)

If you're missing The Circle, there's good news. The Circle Brazil premieres this month. Yes, it's em português but with the highly advanced AI technology used by The Circle, it has English subtitles.

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (March 20)

The story of Madam C.J. Walker, the first black woman millionaire in the United States, is a remarkable one. So it takes a remarkable actress to play her. That's what this series gets, with Octavia Spencer taking on the role of the woman who turned homemade beauty products into an empire.

Everything Coming to Netflix in March

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2

Always a Bridesmaid

Beyond the Mat

Cop Out

Corpse Bride

Donnie Brasco

Freedom Writers

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

GoodFellas

Haywire

He's Just Not That Into You

Hook

Hugo

Kung Fu Panda 2

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Life as We Know It

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

Outbreak

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Extinction

Richie Rich

Semi-Pro

Sleepover

Space Jam

The Gift

The Interview

The Shawshank Redemption

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman: S3

There Will Be Blood

Tootsie

Valentine's Day

Velvet Colección: Grand Finale

ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas

March 3

Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis

March 4

Lil Peep: Everybody's Everything

March 5

Castlevania: Season 3

Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors

March 6

Guilty

I am Jonas

Paradise PD: Part 2

The Protector: Season 3

Spenser Confidential

Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City

Ugly Delicious: Season 2

March 8

Sitara: Let Girls Dream

March 10

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal

Marc Maron: End Times Fun

March 11

The Circle Brazil

Dirty Money: Season 2

Last Ferry

On My Block: Season 3

Summer Night

March 12

Hospital Playlist

March 13

100 Humans

Beastars

Bloodride

Elite: Season 3

Go Karts

Kingdom: Season 2

Lost Girls

The Valhalla Murders

Women of the Night

March 15

Aftermath

March 16

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3

Search Party

Silver Linings Playbook

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

The Young Messiah

March 17

Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy

All American: Season 2

Black Lightning: Season 3

Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom

March 18

Lu Over the Wall

March 19

Altered Carbon: Resleeved

Feel Good

March 20

A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story

Archibald's Next Big Thing: Season 2

Buddi

Dino Girl Gauko: Season 2

Greenhouse Academy: Season 4

The Letter for the King

The Platform

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker

Ultras

Tiger King

March 23

Sol Levante

March 25

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution

Curtiz

The Occupant (Hogar)

YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3

March 26

7Seeds: Part 2

Blood Father

Unorthodox

March 27

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2

The Decline

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon

Killing Them Softly

Ozark: Season 3

There's Something in the Water

True: Wuzzle Wegg Day

Uncorked