Technology

Apple Agrees to Pay $25 Per iPhone Ensnared in 'Batterygate' Slowdowns

The company will pay between $310 million and $500 million to fund the U.S.-focused settlement, which addresses class-action lawsuits over Apple secretly slowing down iPhones to mitigate errors from their aging batteries.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Apple Agrees to Pay $25 Per iPhone Ensnared in 'Batterygate' Slowdowns
Image credit: via PC Mag
Guest Writer
Reporter
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PC Mag

Apple has agreed to pay affected US customers $25 for slowing down their older iPhone models without notice.

On Friday, the company agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit addressing “Batterygate,” or how Apple was secretly cranking down the CPU speeds on older iPhone models to offset errors caused by the aging batteries inside. According to Reuters, Apple will fork over $310 million to as much as $500 million to fund the payout.

In December 2017, the company apologized for the speed-throttling practice. Apple then proceeded to offer discount $29 battery replacements for the affected products, which would help restore the CPU speeds back to their original state. But that didn’t satisfy everyone, as numerous class-action lawsuits cropped up in response, claiming Apple had misled consumers by keeping the practice secret.  

According to the settlement, the payouts from Apple will cover the iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, 7, 7 Plus and SE devices that ran iOS 10.2.1 or later or iOS 11.2 or later. The phones will also need to have been purchased and used before Dec. 21, 2017, the day after Apple admitted to the speed-throttling practice. 

Although the settlement aims to offer $25 per affected iPhone, it’s possible the actual reward amount may be lower or higher, depending on how many customers apply to receive the compensation. A portion of the settlement, at over $100 million, will also be paid to the litigating attorneys.

If the California district court judge approves the settlement, Apple will appoint an administrator to handle the payouts, which will involve emailing affected customers. A public website will also be created so that applicable iPhone owners can apply to receive the $25 reward.  

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment. While the proposed award only applies to US customers, the settlement says consumers outside of the country still have the right to file legal claims against Apple to pay up over Batterygate. 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Technology

5 Strategic Use Cases for Software in Your Business

Technology

Why Unified Communication Is Essential to Working With Remote, Offshore Teams

Technology

Coronavirus Not Delaying Apple's iPhone SE 2, New iPad Pro, Analyst Says