Project Management

This Course Can Help You Earn the Coveted PMP Certification in 2020

This 150-hour bundle hones in on the most important certifications and skills.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
This Course Can Help You Earn the Coveted PMP Certification in 2020
Image credit: Jo Szczepanska
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

There are a lot of positives about being a project manager. For one thing, project management is a global career, as countless industries employee these individuals around the world. Plus, project management skills are in demand in every sector, at every stage of a company's journey, which makes it a lucrative, enticing career. And last but not least, project management is one of the few career paths that offers certifications, like PMP, that can help you transition seamlessly between jobs and industries.

PMP, or Project Manager Professional, is a designation earned by individuals that pass the notoriously difficult exam put on by the Project Management Institute. According to PayScale, PMP-certified project managers made an average of $20k more than non-certified project managers — so you can see why it's worth putting in the effort. If you're ready to try your hand at this potentially career-changing exam, The Complete 2020 PMP Training Bundle can help you get there.

This 150-hour guide is delivered by the award-winning online IT training institute ITU Online and covers some of the most important skills you'll need to pass the exam. This bundle hones in on a few exams specifically: Project Management Professional (PMP) 6th Edition, PMI® CAPM® Prep: 6th edition PMBOK®, Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL®), and Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL®): Service Operation. However, the bundle also goes beyond these crucial PMI-sponsored exams to give you a crash course in waste-reduction and efficiency techniques using popular methodologies like Agile Scrum and Six Sigma. You'll even learn Agile Extreme Programming (XP) to coordinate project sprints.

So whether you decide to jump right into PMP exam prep, or you just want to learn some helpful project management methods and techniques in the meantime, you'll take away something great from this training.The Complete 2020 PMP Training Bundle is on sale for $59.99 now.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Project Management

Work Smarter, Not Harder With This Project Management Software

Project Management

Run Projects More Efficiently With a Crash Course in Lean Six Sigma

Project Management

Get on the Project Management Certification Track With This Comprehensive Bundle