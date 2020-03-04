This Course Can Help You Earn the Coveted PMP Certification in 2020

This 150-hour bundle hones in on the most important certifications and skills.

There are a lot of positives about being a project manager. For one thing, project management is a global career, as countless industries employee these individuals around the world. Plus, project management skills are in demand in every sector, at every stage of a company's journey, which makes it a lucrative, enticing career. And last but not least, project management is one of the few career paths that offers certifications, like PMP, that can help you transition seamlessly between jobs and industries.

PMP, or Project Manager Professional, is a designation earned by individuals that pass the notoriously difficult exam put on by the Project Management Institute. According to PayScale, PMP-certified project managers made an average of $20k more than non-certified project managers — so you can see why it's worth putting in the effort. If you're ready to try your hand at this potentially career-changing exam, The Complete 2020 PMP Training Bundle can help you get there.

This 150-hour guide is delivered by the award-winning online IT training institute ITU Online and covers some of the most important skills you'll need to pass the exam. This bundle hones in on a few exams specifically: Project Management Professional (PMP) 6th Edition, PMI® CAPM® Prep: 6th edition PMBOK®, Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL®), and Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL®): Service Operation. However, the bundle also goes beyond these crucial PMI-sponsored exams to give you a crash course in waste-reduction and efficiency techniques using popular methodologies like Agile Scrum and Six Sigma. You'll even learn Agile Extreme Programming (XP) to coordinate project sprints.

So whether you decide to jump right into PMP exam prep, or you just want to learn some helpful project management methods and techniques in the meantime, you'll take away something great from this training.The Complete 2020 PMP Training Bundle is on sale for $59.99 now.