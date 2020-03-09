Be Your Most Productive Self with Help From This Lamp

The Aura Daylight Lamp harnesses the power of sunlight to give you a boost.

March 9, 2020

You've probably heard that a great workspace is one that has lots of sunlight. Sunlight can make you more productive, more optimistic, and more focused. In fact, in the realm of productivity hacks, soaking up some sun has to be one of the easiest to implement. But, you might have a hard time tapping into those solar-powered benefits if you work in a basement or a space with hardly any windows. When you can't get in the sun naturally, it may be time to consider an Aura Daylight Lamp.

Light therapy has been clinically proven to restore circadian rhythm and alleviate seasonal depression. Aura harnessed that research to create the innovative, restorative Daylight Lamp. This device projects 10,000 Lux of bright light to help reduce jet lag, give you more energy, and inspire you to be more productive. If the light is a little too intense, you can adjust a dial to find the right settings for you. You can also set a timer to project at ten-minute intervals, automatically shutting off when you've had enough light. The Daylight Lamp also easily mounts onto the wall and folds up for quick storage.

If you're looking for a natural way to be more productive with your time — especially in the winter months — the Aura Daylight Lamp can help. It's almost half off at just $49.99 so put that entrepreneurial spirit to good use and grab a great deal while it lasts.