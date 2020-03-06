For Months, This Has Been My Go-To Work Bag — Here's Why

Even after months of spills, drops, and unforeseen weather forecasts, I'm convinced it may very well be the last work bag you'll ever need.

At the bare minimum, work bags should be able to stow away all your 9-to-5 essentials, laptops, wallet and keys among them, comfortably.

But that’s where many designs start and stop. Unfortunately, our day-to-day schedule requires a bag that can do so much more than just fit a MacBook. We need to run to the gym either before or after work, head straight to the airport for business trips, stop by happy hour or late-night dinners — and more importantly, we need a bag that can stand up to all of our pre- and post-work events.

After testing out a variety of designs, one work bag has become my ultimate go-to: MZ Wallace’s Travel Jimmy ($275, available at mzwallace.com). This design is a scaled-down version of the brand’s popular Jim Bag, a more compact version of a gym-bag. Before you think this is just another gym bag, and not one you can tote to the office, hear us out.

MZ Wallace is best-known for its line of high-quality handbags, totes and backpacks, many of which feature its signature nylon exterior. The brand was first created back in 2000 by founders Monica Zwirner and Lucy Wallace Eustice as a means to “cut through the noise” of the handbag industry. As Zwirner notes, “There are a million bags out there, but not a lot of them work.”

All of the designs are crafted from the highest quality materials (for example, the brand sources the same Italian leather used by Louis Vuitton), and feature a variety of functional compartments and travel zippers that make sporting the designs even more versatile. And thanks to its durable, luxury materials, each bag ages gracefully over time.

Since the brand’s inception, its lightweight, puffed nylon bags have become synonymous with city commuting.

The Travel Jimmy feels indicative of this, as it features ample space for your work belongings (I own a MacBook Pro that fits perfectly inside), as well as anything else you’d need within arm’s reach during the course of the day. As someone who routinely goes to the gym either before or after work, I found there was plenty of space to stow sneakers and a change of clothes, along with my charger, computer, water bottle, keys and wallet. A big plus is that its exterior can easily be cleaned should you find yourself caught in an unforeseen shower or spill a cup of coffee on the bag (don’t worry, your valuables inside will remain safe and dry if it does happen).

Additionally, a travel zipper on the bottom of the bag allows it to be easily slipped over a carry-on suitcase for easy transportation should you need to go straight from the office to the airport. And if you’re not using the bag or want to save on closet space, it can be seamlessly compressed into the size of a large wallet.

At $275, it certainly isn't the most affordable work bag on the market. But after testing it for six months straight so far (and with no end in sight) and seeing how spacious, versatile and how good it still looks even after months of spills, drops and unforeseen weather forecasts, I’m convinced it may very well be the last work bag you’ll ever need.