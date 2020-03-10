Social Media

Twitter Adds 'Manipulated Media' Label to White House Biden Video

Dan Scavino, Director of Social Media at the White House, tweeted a video of Joe Biden saying 'we can only re-elect Donald Trump.' But the video cut off what Biden said next, which significantly changed its meaning.
Twitter Adds 'Manipulated Media' Label to White House Biden Video
Image credit: Twitter via PC Mag
Senior Editor
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PC Mag

Twitter has for the very first time applied a new "Manipulated Media" label to a tweet containing an edited video of presidential candidate Joe Biden.

As Politico reports, the video was tweeted on Saturday by Dan Scavino, Director of Social Media at the White House, and subsequently viewed over 5 million times. It shows Joe Biden saying, "We cannot win this re-election, excuse me, we can only re-elect Donald Trump." President Trump shared the video twice, in one tweet stating "I agree with Joe!"

Anyone who watched the original video on YouTube, however, will know Scavino shared an edited version. Biden's statement in full was: "We can only re-elect Donald Trump if, in fact, we get engaged in this circular firing squad here ... It’s got to be a positive campaign, so join us." Twitter classes the tweeted video as having been significantly altered and so applied the Manipulated Media label to the tweet.

Twitter asked for help last year deciding on its manipulated media policy. The final version of that policy came into effect on March 5 and now we're seeing it in action.

The same video has appeared on Facebook with no such label applied. Greg Shultz, campaign manager for Joe Biden, responded with the statement below as shared by CNN reporter Sarah Mucha in a tweet:

"We live in an era of increasingly rampant disinformation, and there are only two ways to address this toxic force that is corroding our democracy: responsibly and in a way that serves the public, or irresponsibly and in a nakedly self-serving manner. Facebook’s malfeasance when it comes to trafficking in blatantly false misinformation is a national crisis in this respect. It is also an unconscionable act of putting profit above not just our country, but every country. Facebook won’t say it, but it is apparent to all who have examined their conduct and policies: they care first and foremost about money and, to that end, are willing to serve as one of the world’s most effective mediums for the spread of vile lies. That is repugnant, and it should be called out for what it is. Their unethical behavior is not acceptable, and it must change."

