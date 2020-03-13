Computers

Programs for Getting Rid of Junk and Speeding up Your Mac or PC

CleanMyMac X and CleanMyPC go above and beyond normal computer cleaners.
Image credit: Agefis
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Over time, computers get cluttered and slow down. That's no secret. What most people don't realize, however, is that clearing your cache, deleting old files, and emptying your trash bin is barely even scratching the surface of computer maintenance. Fragments of files are left behind, many old files are hidden, and your computer performance suffers because of it. To truly reclaim computer performance, you need to invest in a tool like CleanMyMac X or CleanMyPC.

CleanMyMac X has been featured on VentureBeat, Cult of Mac, TechCrunch, and more as a smart, all-in-one package that can make your Mac run as good as new. It hunts down junk like unneeded files, outdated caches, broken downloads, old logs, and useless localizations in just seconds. Then, it shows you what it found and lets you make the final decision on what to delete. Beyond that, CleanMyMac X also fights against malware, adware, ransomware, and more threats to macOS. Running CleanMyMac X can free up disk space and lead to more optimized run times. What does that mean? You get more done in less time.

CleanMyPC has been featured on PC Mag, MakeUseOf, and more as the PC equivalent of CleanMyMac. This program delves into all corners of your PC to dig up old and useless files and helps you clean them out in just a click. It also goes beyond other PC cleaners to cut down extensions, erase old installers, protect your online privacy, and permanently shred sensitive data. Removing risks and deadweight will vastly improve your PC's overall performance.

CleanMyMac X and CleanMyPC both retail for $89.95 but you can save 24 percent off each when you buy for $67.99 today. Although you won't automatically get newer version should they release one, you will get to use the programs for life — no monthly subscription fees. Get CleanMyMac X here, and CleanMyPC here.

