'Jurassic Park' Advisor Don Lessem Is Building a Robot Dinosaur Army!

On this week's episode of 'Get a Real Job,' paleontologist Don Lessem discusses his business of breathing life into giant robot dinosaurs. Run!
'Jurassic Park' Advisor Don Lessem Is Building a Robot Dinosaur Army!
Apart from getting cast as Chris Pratt's stunt double in the next Jurassic World flick, or inventing a functioning time machine that can zip you back 245 million years, you won't get a more up-close-and-personal experience with a dinosaur than the kind this week's guest is providing for gawking crowds around the world.

"Dino" Don Lessem has excavated some of the largest dinosaurs in the world, digging in remote everywhere from Argentina to Mongolia. His expertise in these not-so-little critters led to Don becoming an adviser on Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park, as well as many famous theme park rides and exhibitions. He's written 51 books on nature and even has a dinosaur named after him, Lessemsaurus.

Don's passion for dinosaurs and teaching others about them led to him starting a new business that builds hyper-realistic, life-size dinosaurs that travel the world in jaw-dropping exhibits. Zoos from the Bronx to Copenhagen have featured his seemingly living, breathing creations.

Don stopped by the Entrepreneur office to discuss his larger-than-life passion and to face an intense grilling by this week's surprise co-host: my 13-year-old son Gus.

Thanks for listening! Subscribe here and please leave us a comment.

 

