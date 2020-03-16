Conversion

Increase Conversions by Providing Social Proof with JustProof

Turn traffic into paying customers.
Increase Conversions by Providing Social Proof with JustProof
Image credit: Austin Distel
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Providing social proof that people love your products or services can do wonders for your business. Eighty-two percent of Americans seek recommendations from friends or family before they make a purchase and 88 percent trust user reviews as much as those personal recommendations. By simply showing shoppers testimonial that your product works, you can increase traffic and conversions by 15 percent. That will have a huge impact on your bottom line. But how do you incorporate social proof into your business website? Well, you can either do the heavy lifting yourself, or find a tool like JustProof that does it for you.

JustProof is a seamless social proof toolkit, allowing you to collect feedback, inform customers of new promotions, and share your recent reviews and sign-ups with prospects. Set it up just once and JustProof will work automatically to update social proof information across your site and surface it to visitors. You can add client reviews to help visitors know what they need to become buyers and JustProof will find the perfect place to add it to your site or store. With integrations for Shopify, WordPress, Zapier, Wix, Webflow, and Squarespace, JustProof works with your existing site infrastructure while giving you an arsenal of options to tweak and configure campaigns and notifications. It's the easiest and quickest way to make a significant impact on your customer experience.

A three-year plan is typically $287.64 but you can sign up today for $29.99. At less than $30, JustProof might just be the easiest business decision you make today.

