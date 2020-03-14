Video Marketing

This $15 Course Can Help You Break into a Growing Marketing Channel

Reach more audiences with this Final Cut Pro X course.
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Video marketing is changing the way businesses reach and connect with customers. Eighty-five percent of all web users watch online video content on their phones or computers while 54 percent want to see more video content. That's hard to ignore. As consumer demand for video content grows, video marketers are seeing positive ROI and reaping the rewards as they continue to lean into the medium to promote products and services. Whether you want to grow your own company through video or you'd like to rise up the career ladder, learning a program like Final Cut Pro X can be a huge boon.

If you're ready to get started, The Complete Final Cut Pro X Course is a great resource, and it will only cost you $14.99. But why Final Cut Pro X and not another program?

Final Cut Pro X is one of the leading video tools on the planet, providing powerful tools to create, edit, and produce extremely high-quality videos. It's quite simply the gold standard tool and worth every penny if you put in the effort to learn its features.

This course will teach you the ins and outs of the admittedly complicated software. Across four hours of training, you'll progress through the absolute basics to more advanced tactics. From keyframe animation and color correction to speed manipulation and integrating effects, this course gives you a comprehensive overview of how to use Final Cut Pro X for any purpose. By the end of the course, you'll know how to create beautiful, engaging video content and upload it seamlessly to platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter.

It's time to start growing a business through video if you're not already. The Complete Final Cut Pro X Course is on sale for $14.99 now so take advantage.

