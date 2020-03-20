Your Company Culture Isn't an Office, It's the People

The founders of virtual-support business BELAY share their best practices for staying productive and healthy while working from home.

March 20, 2020 1 min read

To say that Bryan and Shannon Miles know a lot about remote working is a bit of an understatement.

The married couple has been in the virtual assistant business together since 2010, and in 2017, they reorganized their five companies into one, BELAY, which provides virtual support to businesses. They have 1,100 team members and have never had an office.

Related: 10 Tips From CEOs on Working From Home Effectively and Happily

We spoke with the couple via Zoom to get their tips for working and managing teams from home. Check out the tactics they've used to boost productivity and mental health for their workforce over the last decade.

Stay safe!