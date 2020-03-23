Home Office

This Budget-Friendly Laptop Monitor Might Be the Perfect Work-From-Home Companion

Get more done with a second screen.
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You've likely gotten used to working on multiple monitors at your office desk. Unfortunately, you may not have the same setup if you're working from home during the coronavirus outbreak. If you feel you're losing out on productivity, then check out the Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor, the budget-friendly, ultra-flexible way to add a monitor to your workspace.

The DUEX Pro raised more than $1 million on Indiegogo because it solves such an important need. You don't even need a full desktop setup to add the DUEX Pro monitor to your workstation. This ingenious device is compatible with any laptop, allowing you to have a dual-screen setup that can boost your productivity and allow you to more efficiently multitask. It's easy to set up and provides flexible rotation and dual-sided sliding with 270-degree rotation, allowing you to orient it however you'd like.

The DUEX Pro is also energy-efficient so you won't have to worry about draining your computer's battery. And when the world returns to normalcy and you go back to the office, you can use it while traveling, commuting, or just when you need to do a little work at home.

The Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor is the perfect work from home companion. Get yours for $179.35 today with promo code: SAVEDUEXPRO. 

Note: Expected delivery is April 3 - April 10.

