News and Trends

'A Real Step Forward': Stocks Climb After Lawmakers Agree on $2 Trillion Coronavirus Stimulus

Stocks climbed on Wednesday after U.S. lawmakers agreed on a $2 trillion stimulus bill to buttress the economy against the novel coronavirus.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
'A Real Step Forward': Stocks Climb After Lawmakers Agree on $2 Trillion Coronavirus Stimulus
Image credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images via BI
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Global stocks rose on Wednesday after U.S. lawmakers reached terms on a $2 trillion stimulus package intended to shore up the U.S. economy against the novel coronavirus pandemic. The gains followed a historic rally on Tuesday, which saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average surge more than 11% — its biggest percentage gain since 1933.

The Senate is set to vote on a bill that would provide around $500 billion in loans and other assistance to companies and state and local governments, grant north of $350 billion in aid to small businesses, and earmark $150 billion for hospitals and other healthcare providers, according to Bloomberg.

The proposed legislation would also deliver $1,200 checks to lower- and middle-income American adults and $500 for each of their children, Bloomberg reported. Moreover, it would bolster unemployment insurance to $600 a week, extend its duration to four months, and make more workers eligible, Bloomberg said.

Related: 4 Ways to Boost Your Immune System During the Coronavirus Outbreak

The bill is also set to ban companies that receive bailouts from buying back their shares, place limits on their executive bonuses and impose requirements for worker protections, Bloomberg said. A new Treasury inspector general would supervise the distribution of the funds, and senior officials including President Donald Trump and his family wouldn't be eligible, Bloomberg reported.

Read moreThe 'trade of the century': 2 hedge fund managers break down a simple investing strategy built to profit from wreckage caused by coronavirus

"To all Americans, I say: Help is on the way, big help and quick help," said Chuck Schumer, the Senate's minority leader, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Market commentators cheered the agreement but remained wary of the risks.

"The agreement signed overnight in Congress is a real step forward for the U.S. economy in the fight against the virus," Brian Kloss, manager of the Legg Mason Brandywine Global Income Optimiser fund, said in a morning note.

"The question is whether it's enough for the markets," he added.

The recent progress "could easily go pear-shaped" if authorities fail to contain the coronavirus, or the stimulus isn't sufficient to give the economy "a shot in the arm after being laid comatose in lockdown," Jasper Lawler, head of research at London Capital Group, said in a morning note.

Here's the market roundup as of 10 a.m. in London (6 a.m. ET):

  • European equities climbed, with Germany's DAX up 1.8%, Britain's FTSE 100 up 2.8%, and the Euro Stoxx 50 up 1.3%.
  • Asian indexes rose, with China's Shanghai Composite up 2.2%, Japan's Nikkei up 8.1%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng up 3.8%, and South Korea's KOSPI up 5.9%.
  • U.S. stocks are set to open higher. Futures underlying the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq were up between 1.4% and 2.9%.
  • Oil prices were mixed, with West Texas Intermediate up 1.1% at $24.30 a barrel, and Brent crude down 0.6% at about $27.
  • The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield inched up to around 0.86%.
  • Gold slid 0.1% to $1,659.
  • Bitcoin rose about 2% to over $6,900.

Read moreMorgan Stanley studied decades of recession history to compile a playbook for what to buy during and after a stock bear market — and when to do it

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

News and Trends

Tech Billionaires Including Tim Cook, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg Promised 18 Million Masks to Fight COVID-19

News and Trends

CDC Creates Coronavirus Chatbot Called Clara to Check Your Symptoms

News and Trends

8 Ways for Your Business to Stay Ahead During the Coronavirus Outbreak