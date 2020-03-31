How Do You Make Your Marketing Stand Out in This Chaotic Environment? Start With Canva Pro.

Canva can be your graphic design powerhouse.

March 31, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

With brick-and-mortar stores temporarily closed (for the most part) due to the COVID-19 pandemic, digital marketing has become all the more important. It's essential to stay top of mind with users and customers, and what better way to do just that than seeking them out online and on the social media accounts they frequent?

But don't forget: You're not the only one with this game plan. And that means you'll need eye-catching, compelling designs to stand out. The good news is that you don't need to hire a graphic designer or use an expensive tool like Photoshop to make it happen.

Canva Pro is the user- and budget-friendly design software used by the likes of ATM, Iberia and millions of amateur designers worldwide. Canva is a veritable design superweapon for social media, print, digital and more. Its simple drag-and-drop user interface, combined with an enormous library of templates, fonts, illustrations, stock photos, video, audio and more makes it easy to turn an idea into something beautiful.

Canva makes it easy to crop and resign designs, organize assets, and save your brand logo, colors and fonts for consistent use across the web. Want to run an ongoing Instagram campaign? You can put the same branding across all your Stories for the week to keep things consistent and engaging. The best part is that it's just as useful for nondesigners as it is for designers. Either way, it speeds up your workflow so you can get more content out into the world faster.

Canva is so easy to use, it's earned a 4.7-star rating on the Google Play Store and 4.9 stars on the App Store. Today, you can get a three-month subscription for 66% off the list price at just $12.99, so there's never been a better time to give it a go.