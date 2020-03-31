Graphic Design

How Do You Make Your Marketing Stand Out in This Chaotic Environment? Start With Canva Pro.

Canva can be your graphic design powerhouse.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
How Do You Make Your Marketing Stand Out in This Chaotic Environment? Start With Canva Pro.
Image credit: Annie Spratt
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

With brick-and-mortar stores temporarily closed (for the most part) due to the COVID-19 pandemic, digital marketing has become all the more important. It's essential to stay top of mind with users and customers, and what better way to do just that than seeking them out online and on the social media accounts they frequent?

But don't forget: You're not the only one with this game plan. And that means you'll need eye-catching, compelling designs to stand out. The good news is that you don't need to hire a graphic designer or use an expensive tool like Photoshop to make it happen.

Canva Pro is the user- and budget-friendly design software used by the likes of ATM, Iberia and millions of amateur designers worldwide. Canva is a veritable design superweapon for social media, print, digital and more. Its simple drag-and-drop user interface, combined with an enormous library of templates, fonts, illustrations, stock photos, video, audio and more makes it easy to turn an idea into something beautiful.

Canva makes it easy to crop and resign designs, organize assets, and save your brand logo, colors and fonts for consistent use across the web. Want to run an ongoing Instagram campaign? You can put the same branding across all your Stories for the week to keep things consistent and engaging. The best part is that it's just as useful for nondesigners as it is for designers. Either way, it speeds up your workflow so you can get more content out into the world faster.

Canva is so easy to use, it's earned a 4.7-star rating on the Google Play Store and 4.9 stars on the App Store. Today, you can get a three-month subscription for 66% off the list price at just $12.99, so there's never been a better time to give it a go.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Graphic Design

This End-to-End Design Service for Entrepreneurs Doesn't Cost a Fortune

Graphic Design

Step Up Your Branding With This Library of Pro Vector Assets, Now Less Than $35

Graphic Design

Create Incredible Branding Initiatives Without Hiring Design Help