Yoga

5 Reasons to Start a Yoga Routine While You're Social Distancing

Practicing yoga has numerous benefits.
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Chances are your gym or workout routine has been derailed by the coronavirus. Gyms and studios across the country have shut down indefinitely while the virus runs its course, but that doesn't mean you should just stop exercising. You can accomplish two things at once by starting a yoga routine: Stay in shape and reduce your anxiety about the state of the world. It doesn't take much to practice yoga at home, either. Entrepreneur readers can unlimited access to online classes with YogaDownload for an entire year, on sale for just $29.

And yoga, it turns out, has many benefits.

1. Relieves anxiety. Several studies have shown that practicing yoga can reduce anxiety and even lower your levels of the stress hormone, cortisol.

2. Fends off depression. Speaking of cortisol, those same studies found that by reducing stress hormones, yoga may also decrease symptoms of depression.

3. Improves heart health. Yoga has been shown to decrease risk factors for heart disease. Whether you're doing it by itself or in combination with a healthy lifestyle, it can go a long way toward extending your life.

4. Enhances sleep quality. Yoga has positive effects on melatonin and helps alleviate several common contributors to sleep problems like stress and anxiety. As such, you may just find yourself sleeping better.

5. Builds strength, flexibility and balance. And, of course, the primary physical benefits! Yoga is a great system for helping you get and stay in shape while building flexibility and balance.

Ready to start a yoga routine at home? YogaDownload Unlimited gives you unlimited access to more than 1,500 beginner to advanced yoga and fitness classes so you can keep up your fitness regimen throughout your time at home. It's earned 4.7 stars on TrustPilot alongside a myriad of positive reviews praising its variety and personalization. You can check out more about it here:

Get a one-year subscription today for just $29. (Less than $3 per month!)

