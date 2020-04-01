5 Reasons to Start a Yoga Routine While You're Social Distancing

Practicing yoga has numerous benefits.

April 1, 2020 2 min read

1. Relieves anxiety. Several studies have shown that practicing yoga can reduce anxiety and even lower your levels of the stress hormone, cortisol.

2. Fends off depression. Speaking of cortisol, those same studies found that by reducing stress hormones, yoga may also decrease symptoms of depression.

3. Improves heart health. Yoga has been shown to decrease risk factors for heart disease. Whether you're doing it by itself or in combination with a healthy lifestyle, it can go a long way toward extending your life.

4. Enhances sleep quality. Yoga has positive effects on melatonin and helps alleviate several common contributors to sleep problems like stress and anxiety. As such, you may just find yourself sleeping better.

5. Builds strength, flexibility and balance. And, of course, the primary physical benefits! Yoga is a great system for helping you get and stay in shape while building flexibility and balance.

