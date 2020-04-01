Facebook

Facebook Expands 'Community Help' Hub for People in Quarantine

The feature will help people connect with neighbors in need of assistance.
Image credit: Facebook via engadget
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

As Facebook sees "unprecedented" demand for its services, the company is now encouraging its users to help out their neighbors. The social network is expanding its "community help" feature to reach people affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

With the update, Facebook users can post offers to help with things like transportation, groceries, baby supplies and volunteer work. Likewise, those seeking assistance can post about what they need, or filter existing offers to find one that matches what they need. The page also includes links to fundraisers and Facebook's coronavirus information center.

Community help has previously been available during natural disasters as part of the company's "crisis response" tools, but Facebook has typically switched it on in more localized areas following a natural disaster or other emergency. The new coronavirus version of the hub is rolling out now throughout the U.S., UK, Australia, Canada and France and will be available to more countries "in the coming weeks."

