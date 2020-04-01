Coronavirus

The 5:30 A.M. Call: COVID-19's Global Impact, U.S. Airlines and More (4/01/2020)

Joe De Sena's free-flowing morning briefing breaks down a variety of global topics, from the U.S. stock market to schools in Japan.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Every morning, Joe De Sena, CEO and founder of Spartan, connects with his worldwide network of leaders and experts to get first-person accounts of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. These calls are happening in real time, and Entrepreneur has not independently verified the speakers' reports.

Today, the group discusses China's timeline in dealing with COVID-19, as well as how places like Argentina, Japan and New York are faring during the pandemic. The group also chats about global economic indicators and break down metrics on how airline traffic has been decimated in recent weeks. 

