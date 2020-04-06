This All-in-One Tool Makes Managing Social Media More Efficient

Raise your brand awareness in a fraction of the time.

April 6, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

For small businesses, an efficient, lean social media marketing strategy is essential. You want to stand out online but you don't want to expel huge amounts of time and money to do it. And with teams running leaner and meaner than ever while we navigate the impact of COVID-19, it's important to utilize social media to connect with customers despite having limited resources.

Fortunately, there are programs that can help you boost your social media marketing on a budget like Socialii. In short, it's an all-in-one social media manager, and you can get a lifetime subscription to the Pro plan for just $49.99.

Socialii helps you manage your social media presence without expending hours of time. It's the most straightforward solution on the market, helping you tackle all of your social media profiles — on all of your platforms — from one central location. You can automate posting, target specific audiences, create emails and post across all of your Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Whatsapp and other profiles at once.

And with access to the Pro plan, in particular, you can manage 20 social profiles and provide access to up to two team members. If you need more firepower, you can still save on the Elite plan, which includes 100 social profiles and 10 team logins.

Beyond that, Socialii gives you insights into your followers, fans, and friends to understand them better and know what kind of content they want to see. You'll even get historical data on all of your posts to see which posts on which networks are working the best.

With a Socialii Pro Plan, you'll have the best chance at keeping your social presence active without hiring extra hands. Get a lifetime subscription today for just $49.99.