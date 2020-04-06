Social Media

This All-in-One Tool Makes Managing Social Media More Efficient

Raise your brand awareness in a fraction of the time.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
This All-in-One Tool Makes Managing Social Media More Efficient
Image credit: Austin Distel
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

For small businesses, an efficient, lean social media marketing strategy is essential. You want to stand out online but you don't want to expel huge amounts of time and money to do it. And with teams running leaner and meaner than ever while we navigate the impact of COVID-19, it's important to utilize social media to connect with customers despite having limited resources.

Fortunately, there are programs that can help you boost your social media marketing on a budget like Socialii. In short, it's an all-in-one social media manager, and you can get a lifetime subscription to the Pro plan for just $49.99.

Socialii helps you manage your social media presence without expending hours of time. It's the most straightforward solution on the market, helping you tackle all of your social media profiles — on all of your platforms — from one central location. You can automate posting, target specific audiences, create emails and post across all of your Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Whatsapp and other profiles at once.

And with access to the Pro plan, in particular, you can manage 20 social profiles and provide access to up to two team members. If you need more firepower, you can still save on the Elite plan, which includes 100 social profiles and 10 team logins. 

Beyond that, Socialii gives you insights into your followers, fans, and friends to understand them better and know what kind of content they want to see. You'll even get historical data on all of your posts to see which posts on which networks are working the best.

With a Socialii Pro Plan, you'll have the best chance at keeping your social presence active without hiring extra hands. Get a lifetime subscription today for just $49.99.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Social Media

Twitter Adds 'Manipulated Media' Label to White House Biden Video

Social Media

Coronavirus Forces Facebook to Cancel F8 Developer Conference

Social Media

3 Strategies to Revive And Grow Your Facebook Business Page