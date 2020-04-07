Email Marketing

Building an Email List? This $12 Scraper Might Be Exactly What You Need.

Email marketing is easier than ever with EmailScraper.co.
Image credit: Startup Stock Photos
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

In case you've doubted the importance of email, here's a fact for you: Eighty-one percent of small businesses rely on email as their primary marketing channel. That's because email really works, provided you have a good customer list. Of course, with brick-and-mortar stores closed for the most part, and people spending more time online and at home than ever, email takes on an even more crucial role in maintaining and building relationships with customers.

If you're going to be remotely successful in email marketing throughout this period and beyond, you need to build that list. Where do you start? One way is to use a tool like EmailScraper.co. The best part is it will only cost you $11.99.

EmailScraper is one of the most powerful web-based email extraction tools on the market. This ingenious tool uses techniques like website crawls, URL crawls, searches in Google or Bing, TXT file searches and more to suss out email addresses and add them to your list. EmailScraper can check email validation, search for whois data, remove duplicate email addresses from your list and more convenient actions that help to ensure your list is up-to-date and as useful as possible.

Just enter a website address and EmailScraper scrapes the site to extract email addresses from all of your targeted URLs. It's really that easy. You'll quickly build your list and be prepared to reach entirely new audiences with all of your promotional materials.

Now is the time to invest in email marketing. EmailScraper.co is normally $99.99, but you can sign up today for just $11.99, saving 88 percent.

