Make the Most of Your Frozen Fruit and Vegetable Supply With a Nutribullet

A streamlined design is just one part of the equation that makes this iteration of the Nutribullet so good.
Image credit: Nutribullet
Contributor
2 min read
Frozen foods often get a bad reputation as being unhealthy alternatives to fresh alternatives. But in the case of fruits and vegetables, favoring frozen could help you reap even more health benefits. 

According to recent research, frozen fruits and vegetables provide the same (if not more) vitamins than their fresh counterparts; This is all thanks to the preservation process, which keeps beneficial plant compounds intact. 

What does this mean for you? In a time when many of us are limiting our trips to the grocery store, frozen produce is not only one of the longest-lasting staples you can invest in, but also among the healthiest you can add to your shopping cart. 

To help you make the most out of these chilled goods, consider also investing in a NutriBullet. Famous for pulverizing hard-to-chop ingredients into liquid form, this device is great for making vitamin-packed smoothies, creamy soups, nut milk, as well as delicious sauces and dressings. The personal-sized Bullet also means that for the beverages you decide to create, you can enjoy your concoction straight from the device — no extra drinking glass necessary. 

A streamlined design is just one part of the equation that makes this iteration of the NutriBullet so good. A powerful 600-watt blade can liquify a whole host of ingredients in a matter of seconds, allowing you to enjoy a nutritious meal or snack on the fly. An intuitive design makes operating the device as simple as pushing and twisting the cup down, and its easy-to-clean features allow you to wash up with the help of your dishwasher. All things considered, it’s everything you need in a top-tier blender. 

We’re not alone in thinking this; thousands of past customer reviews have applauded the NutriBullet’s functionality, with many customers noting that the product works as good as new even after a year of continuous use. As one reviewer exclaims, “I have had mine for over a year and I have never had to change the blade or seal yet. It has also never left food unblended (no chunks ever).“ Currently it has a 4.4 star rating from over 9,000 customers

