How to Get a Free Résumé Review From One of the World's Top Services

TopResume will give your personalized feedback on your resume fast.
Image credit: Jud Mackrill
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

We live in strange times and unemployment is spiking at a rate unseen since the Great Depression. There is hope that the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic will merely be temporary but, just in case, it's probably a good idea to take a good, hard look at your résumé. Fortunately, you don't have to do it alone because TopResume will do it for you for free.

TopResume is one of the world's top résumé writing services, with 1.5 million monthly visitors and a 4.4-star rating from Trustpilot. Research shows that up to 75 percent of applicants are rejected by Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) simply because their résumés can't be read; TopResume works to ensure your résumé is ATS-friendly.

You can upload your résumé for free to TopResume and in 48 hours, they'll review and provide personalized, actionable feedback to help you ensure it's fully up to snuff. They analyze style and organization, writing and mechanics, and provide a complete ATS analysis to verify that your résumé will be seen. If you want to go a step further, you can pay a fee to work with an expert writer who can help craft your career story from scratch.

It's easy to let your résumé fall through the cracks, but in trying financial times, it's certainly worth taking advantage of this free service. Get a free résumé review from TopResume today and get the professional feedback you need in just 48 hours.

