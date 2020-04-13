News and Trends

IRS Plans Website to Track Stimulus Checks

Expect the 'Get My Payment' tool to launch on April 17.
IRS Plans Website to Track Stimulus Checks
Image credit: via PC Mag
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PC Mag

Stimulus checks are due out soon, and Americans want to know exactly when they're going to receive their payments. It doesn't look like anyone needs to play a guessing game, however, as the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced that it'll offer a website that monitors all stimulus checks. Known as the 'Get My Payment' tool, the IRS will let Americans visit this online-based portal to monitor the status of their stimulus check and when it should arrive.

It'll also allow Americans to provide their bank account information to receive the payment sooner through direct deposit as mailing the stimulus check might take several days or weeks. However, the IRS warns that some Americans' stimulus checks are already scheduled for delivery through the mail and cannot get converted. Still, use the 'Get My Payment' tool to know the status of your stimulus check to set expectations.

The IRS aims to roll out the 'Get My Payment' tool on April 17. Yet the federal agency might miss its expected launch date if typical bureaucratic woes arise.

In addition, the IRS and the Treasury Department announced that other Americans without any tax liability can enter their direct deposit or mailing address details to also receive a stimulus check. Non-filers can visit the IRS' specialized website to sign up and get in line. Some people didn't know if they'd earn a stimulus check as a non-filer, but the IRS confirms they're eligible through the 'Non-Filers Enter Payment Info Here' portal that debuted on Friday. Now, it's just a matter of time before millions of Americans receive stimulus checks via direct deposit or mail.

Eligible for a stimulus check? Both the IRS and the Treasury Department suggest that Americans will start receiving payments next week. Be on the lookout for it, and don't forget to try the 'Get My Payment' tool on or around April 17 to track your stimulus check. Americans who chose direct deposit are first in line, and those relying on a mailed payment will need to wait a little longer.

