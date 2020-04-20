Working From Home

If Your Back and Neck Are Feeling the Pain of Working From Home, This Massager Can Help

Take care of your body while you're leading a more sedentary lifestyle.
Image credit: belchonock
Contributor
2 min read
Have you noticed your muscles have been feeling a little extra sore in quarantine? Staying fit and taking care of yourself is hard enough, but in quarantine, you're often left with fewer options to move around and use your body. Not to mention your home office setup may not have the ergonomic components you've grown used to.

As such, stress and aches build up and you may begin to find that just getting out of the bed in the morning is a little tougher than it used to be. If you need a little help to get your muscles going throughout the day, The Backmate Power Massager has your back (and shoulders, and legs, and arms).

Featured in Outside Magazine and Men's Journal, this innovative massager goes above and beyond traditional vibrating massagers. It uses percussive vibration to deliver intense, long vibrating strokes that alleviate muscle soreness and stiffness while increasing circulation and range of motion. Whether you want to relieve chronic aches and pains caused by a more sedentary lifestyle or stimulate muscle activity after an at-home workout, this massager will make your muscles feel better. Plus, it has variable speed control and is completely portable, making it easy to get immediate relief and target the toughest knots and tight muscles. Not to mention, you can actually reach your back and neck without straining your arm in the process.

With The Backmate Power Massager, you'll get the muscle relief you need to alleviate stress and anxiety as well. Normally $149, you can get this massager for 19 percent off at $119.99 today.

