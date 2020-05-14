These 50 Companies Are Growing and Hiring Remotely Right Now
Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox
Given the current state of U.S. unemployment, there is a good chance that you or someone you know needs help finding a job.
After writing about 198 free tools to help you through the coronavirus pandemic, I started to realize that many of the companies are growing and hiring remotely right now. Here are 50 that might be able to help you in these difficult times.
50 Companies Growing and Hiring Remotely Right Now
*Ratings are from employee feedback on Glassdoor as of April, 21, 2020.
- Description: Roadmap planning software
- Overall employee rating: 4.7 out of 5
- Recommend to a friend: 92 percent
- Approval of
- CEO: 92 percent
- CEO: Brian de Haaff
- Description: Connected planning platform
- Overall employee rating: 3.8 out of 5
- Recommend to a friend: 71 percent
- Approval of
- CEO: 90 percent
- CEO: Frank Calderoni
- Description: Web development (creators of Wordpress)
- Overall employee rating: 4.4 out of 5
- Recommend to a friend: 91 percent
- Approval of
- CEO: 89 percent
- CEO: Matt Mullenweg
- Description: Cloud content management
- Overall employee rating: 4 out of 5
- Recommend to a friend: 70 percent
- Approval of
- CEO: 91 percent
- CEO: Aaron Levie
- Description: Digital learning & online textbooks
- Overall employee rating: 3.9 out of 5
- Recommend to a friend: 75 percent
- Approval of
- CEO: 87 percent
- CEO: Michael Hansen
- Description: Digital innovation & software development
- Overall employee rating: 4.1 out of 5
- Recommend to a friend: 79 percent
- Approval of
- CEO: 77 percent
- CEO: Kuty Shalev
- Description: Sales automation CRM
- Overall employee rating: 4.8 out of 5
- Recommend to a friend: 94 percent
- Approval of
- CEO: 89 percent
- CEO: Steli Efti
- Description: Hospitality management software
- Overall employee rating: 4.6 out of 5
- Recommend to a friend: 93 percent
- Approval of
- CEO: 92 percent
- CEO: Adam Harris
- Description: Custom photo products
- Overall employee rating: 4.7 out of 5
- Recommend to a friend: 92 percent
- Approval of
- CEO: 89 percent
- CEO: Joe Golden & Kevin Borders
- Description: Technology-enabled global business services
- Overall employee rating: 3.7 out of 5
- Recommend to a friend: 73 percent
- Approval of
- CEO: 80 percent
- CEO: Chris Caldwell
- Description: Cybersecurity technology
- Overall employee rating: 4 out of 5
- Recommend to a friend: 72 percent
- Approval of
- CEO: 93 percent
- CEO: George Kurtz
- Description: Unified analytics platform
- Overall employee rating: 4.8 out of 5
- Recommend to a friend: 95 percent
- Approval of
- CEO: 98 percent
- CEO: Ali Ghodsi
- Description: Data science platform
- Overall employee rating: 4.9 out of 5
- Recommend to a friend: 99 percent
- Approval of
- CEO: 100 percent
- CEO: Florian Douetteau
- Description: Cloud computing
- Overall employee rating: 4.4 out of 5
- Recommend to a friend: 87 percent
- Approval of
- CEO: 100 percent
- CEO: Yancey Spruill
- Description: Online medical networking
- Overall employee rating: 4.5 out of 5
- Recommend to a friend: 87 percent
- Approval of
- CEO: 90 percent
- CEO: Jeff Tangney
- Description: File sharing & smart workspace
- Overall employee rating: 4 out of 5
- Recommend to a friend: 79 percent
- Approval of
- CEO: 88 percent
- CEO: Drew Houston
- Description: Customer engagement solutions
- Overall employee rating: 4.3 out of 5
- Recommend to a friend: 83 percent
- Approval of
- CEO: 94 percent
- CEO: Girish Mathrubootham
- Description: Software development platform
- Overall employee rating: 4 out of 5
- Recommend to a friend: 66 percent
- Approval of
- CEO: 75 percent
- CEO: Nat Friedman
- Description: DevOps platform
- Overall employee rating: 4.9 out of 5
- Recommend to a friend: 98 percent
- Approval of
- CEO: 98 percent
- CEO: Sid Sijbrandij
- Description: Customer service, sales, and marketing platform
- Overall employee rating: 4.7 out of 5
- Recommend to a friend: 95 percent
- Approval of
- CEO: 98 percent
- CEO: Brian Halligan
- Description: Digital product design platform
- Overall employee rating: 3.6 out of 5
- Recommend to a friend: 63 percent
- Approval of
- CEO: 72 percent
- CEO: Clark Valberg
- Description: Screen & video recording software
- Overall employee rating: 4.7 out of 5
- Recommend to a friend: 91 percent
- Approval of
- CEO: 91 percent
- CEO: Joe Thomas
- Description: Computer software & hardware
- Overall employee rating: 4.3 out of 5
- Recommend to a friend: 89 percent
- Approval of
- CEO: 98 percent
- CEO: Satya Nadella
- Description: Online collaboration & whiteboarding platform
- Overall employee rating: 4.7 out of 5
- Recommend to a friend: 97 percent
- Approval of
- CEO: 97 percent
- CEO: Andrey Khusid
- Description: Identify & access management
- Overall employee rating: 4 out of 5
- Recommend to a friend: 72 percent
- Approval of
- CEO: 96 percent
- CEO: Todd McKinnon
- Description: Payroll & human capital management software
- Overall employee rating: 4.2 out of 5
- Recommend to a friend: 82 percent
- Approval of
- CEO: 94 percent
- CEO: Steve Beauchamp
- Description: Online payments system
- Overall employee rating: 3.8 out of 5
- Recommend to a friend: 72 percent
- Approval of
- CEO: 89 percent
- CEO: Dan Schulman
- Description: Digital transformations
- Overall employee rating: 3.7 out of 5
- Recommend to a friend: 72 percent
- Approval of
- CEO: 89 percent
- CEO: Alan Trefler
- Description: Managed cloud computing
- Overall employee rating: 3.4 out of 5
- Recommend to a friend: 59 percent
- Approval of
- CEO: 74 percent
- CEO: Kevin Jones
- Description: Enterprise open sourse software
- Overall employee rating: 4 out of 5
- Recommend to a friend: 80 percent
- Approval of
- CEO: N/A
- CEO: Paul Cormier
- Description: Customer success platform
- Overall employee rating: 4.3 out of 5
- Recommend to a friend: 87 percent
- Approval of
- CEO: 96 percent
- CEO: Marc Benioff
- Description: Enterprise application software
- Overall employee rating: 4.5 out of 5
- Recommend to a friend: 93 percent
- Approval of
- CEO: 97 percent
- CEO: Jennifer Morgan & Christian Klein
- Description: Workflow automation platform
- Overall employee rating: 3.6 out of 5
- Recommend to a friend: 64 percent
- Approval of
- CEO: 95 percent
- CEO: Bill McDermott
- Description: eCommerce Platform
- Overall employee rating: 3.9 out of 5
- Recommend to a friend: 71 percent
- Approval of
- CEO: 87 percent
- CEO: Tobias Lutke
- Description: Business communication platform
- Overall employee rating: 4.5 out of 5
- Recommend to a friend: 92 percent
- Approval of
- CEO: 97 percent
- CEO: Stewart Butterfield
- Description: Work execution platform
- Overall employee rating: 4.1 out of 5
- Recommend to a friend: 80 percent
- Approval of
- CEO: 94 percent
- CEO: Mark Mader
- Description: Data-to-everything platform
- Overall employee rating: 4.1 out of 5
- Recommend to a friend: 77 percent
- Approval of
- CEO: 91 percent
- CEO: Doug Merritt
- Description: Website building & hosting
- Overall employee rating: 3.4 out of 5
- Recommend to a friend: 66 percent
- Approval of
- CEO: 72 percent
- CEO: Anthony Casalena
- Description: Online developer community
- Overall employee rating: 3.7 out of 5
- Recommend to a friend: 59 percent
- Approval of
- CEO: 70 percent
- CEO: Prashanth Chandrasekar
- Description: Economic infrastructure
- Overall employee rating: 4 out of 5
- Recommend to a friend: 75 percent
- Approval of
- CEO: 92 percent
- CEO: Patrick Collison
- Description: Freelancing platform
- Overall employee rating: 4.1 out of 5
- Recommend to a friend: 77 percent
- Approval of
- CEO: 73 percent
- CEO: Taso DuVal
- Description: Cloud communications platform
- Overall employee rating: 3.8 out of 5
- Recommend to a friend: 71 percent
- Approval of
- CEO: 86 percent
- CEO: Jeff Lawson
- Description: HCM cloud solutions
- Overall employee rating: 4.5 out of 5
- Recommend to a friend: 90 percent
- Approval of
- CEO: N/A
- CEO: Aron Ain
- Description: Cloud infrastructure & business mobility
- Overall employee rating: 4.2 out of 5
- Recommend to a friend: 85 percent
- Approval of
- CEO: 96 percent
- CEO: Pat Gelsinger
- Description: Enterprise finance & HR cloud
- Overall employee rating: 3.9 out of 5
- Recommend to a friend: 77 percent
- Approval of
- CEO: 95 percent
- CEO: Aneel Bhusri
- Description: Collaborative work management platform
- Overall employee rating: 4.2 out of 5
- Recommend to a friend: 75 percent
- Approval of
- CEO: 91 percent
- CEO: Andrew Filev
- Description: Task automation platform
- Overall employee rating: 4.7 out of 5
- Recommend to a friend: 94 percent
- Approval of
- CEO: 94 percent
- CEO: Wade Foster
- Description: Customer service software
- Overall employee rating: 4.1 out of 5
- Recommend to a friend: 76 percent
- Approval of
- CEO: 93 percent
- CEO: Mikkel Svane
- Description: Cloud software suite & SaaS applications
- Overall employee rating: 4.4 out of 5
- Recommend to a friend: 92 percent
- Approval of
- CEO: 97 percent
- CEO: Sridhar Vembu
- Description: Video communications
- Overall employee rating: 4.7 out of 5
- Recommend to a friend: 96 percent
- Approval of
- CEO: 98 percent
- CEO: Eric S. Yuan