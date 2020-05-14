These 50 Companies Are Growing and Hiring Remotely Right Now

May 14, 2020 5 min read

Given the current state of U.S. unemployment, there is a good chance that you or someone you know needs help finding a job.

After writing about 198 free tools to help you through the coronavirus pandemic, I started to realize that many of the companies are growing and hiring remotely right now. Here are 50 that might be able to help you in these difficult times.

50 Companies Growing and Hiring Remotely Right Now

*Ratings are from employee feedback on Glassdoor as of April, 21, 2020.

Aha!

Description: Roadmap planning software

Roadmap planning software Overall employee rating: 4.7 out of 5

4.7 out of 5 Recommend to a friend: 92 percent

92 percent Approval of

CEO: 92 percent

92 percent CEO: Brian de Haaff

Anaplan

Description: Connected planning platform

Connected planning platform Overall employee rating: 3.8 out of 5

3.8 out of 5 Recommend to a friend: 71 percent

71 percent Approval of

CEO: 90 percent

90 percent CEO: Frank Calderoni

Automattic

Description: Web development (creators of Wordpress)

Web development (creators of Wordpress) Overall employee rating: 4.4 out of 5

4.4 out of 5 Recommend to a friend: 91 percent

91 percent Approval of

CEO: 89 percent

89 percent CEO: Matt Mullenweg

Box

Description: Cloud content management

Cloud content management Overall employee rating: 4 out of 5

4 out of 5 Recommend to a friend: 70 percent

70 percent Approval of

CEO: 91 percent

91 percent CEO: Aaron Levie

Cengage

Description: Digital learning & online textbooks

Digital learning & online textbooks Overall employee rating: 3.9 out of 5

3.9 out of 5 Recommend to a friend: 75 percent

75 percent Approval of

CEO: 87 percent

87 percent CEO: Michael Hansen

Clevertech

Description: Digital innovation & software development

Digital innovation & software development Overall employee rating: 4.1 out of 5

4.1 out of 5 Recommend to a friend: 79 percent

79 percent Approval of

CEO: 77 percent

77 percent CEO: Kuty Shalev

Close

Description: Sales automation CRM

Sales automation CRM Overall employee rating: 4.8 out of 5

4.8 out of 5 Recommend to a friend: 94 percent

94 percent Approval of

CEO: 89 percent

89 percent CEO: Steli Efti

Cloudbeds

Description: Hospitality management software

Hospitality management software Overall employee rating: 4.6 out of 5

4.6 out of 5 Recommend to a friend: 93 percent

93 percent Approval of

CEO: 92 percent

92 percent CEO: Adam Harris

Collage.com

Description: Custom photo products

Custom photo products Overall employee rating: 4.7 out of 5

4.7 out of 5 Recommend to a friend: 92 percent

92 percent Approval of

CEO: 89 percent

89 percent CEO: Joe Golden & Kevin Borders

Concentrix

Description: Technology-enabled global business services

Technology-enabled global business services Overall employee rating: 3.7 out of 5

3.7 out of 5 Recommend to a friend: 73 percent

73 percent Approval of

CEO: 80 percent

80 percent CEO: Chris Caldwell

CrowdStrike

Description: Cybersecurity technology

Cybersecurity technology Overall employee rating: 4 out of 5

4 out of 5 Recommend to a friend: 72 percent

72 percent Approval of

CEO: 93 percent

93 percent CEO: George Kurtz

Databricks

Description: Unified analytics platform

Unified analytics platform Overall employee rating: 4.8 out of 5

4.8 out of 5 Recommend to a friend: 95 percent

95 percent Approval of

CEO: 98 percent

98 percent CEO: Ali Ghodsi

Dataiku

Description: Data science platform

Data science platform Overall employee rating: 4.9 out of 5

4.9 out of 5 Recommend to a friend: 99 percent

99 percent Approval of

CEO: 100 percent

100 percent CEO: Florian Douetteau

Digital Ocean

Description: Cloud computing

Cloud computing Overall employee rating: 4.4 out of 5

4.4 out of 5 Recommend to a friend: 87 percent

87 percent Approval of

CEO: 100 percent

100 percent CEO: Yancey Spruill

Doximity

Description: Online medical networking

Online medical networking Overall employee rating: 4.5 out of 5

4.5 out of 5 Recommend to a friend: 87 percent

87 percent Approval of

CEO: 90 percent

90 percent CEO: Jeff Tangney

Dropbox

Description: File sharing & smart workspace

File sharing & smart workspace Overall employee rating: 4 out of 5

4 out of 5 Recommend to a friend: 79 percent

79 percent Approval of

CEO: 88 percent

88 percent CEO: Drew Houston

Freshworks

Description: Customer engagement solutions

Customer engagement solutions Overall employee rating: 4.3 out of 5

4.3 out of 5 Recommend to a friend: 83 percent

83 percent Approval of

CEO: 94 percent

94 percent CEO: Girish Mathrubootham

GitHub

Description: Software development platform

Software development platform Overall employee rating: 4 out of 5

4 out of 5 Recommend to a friend: 66 percent

66 percent Approval of

CEO: 75 percent

75 percent CEO: Nat Friedman

GitLab

Description: DevOps platform

DevOps platform Overall employee rating: 4.9 out of 5

4.9 out of 5 Recommend to a friend: 98 percent

98 percent Approval of

CEO: 98 percent

98 percent CEO: Sid Sijbrandij

HubSpot

Description: Customer service, sales, and marketing platform

Customer service, sales, and marketing platform Overall employee rating: 4.7 out of 5

4.7 out of 5 Recommend to a friend: 95 percent

95 percent Approval of

CEO: 98 percent

98 percent CEO: Brian Halligan

InVision

Description: Digital product design platform

Digital product design platform Overall employee rating: 3.6 out of 5

3.6 out of 5 Recommend to a friend: 63 percent

63 percent Approval of

CEO: 72 percent

72 percent CEO: Clark Valberg

Loom

Description: Screen & video recording software

Screen & video recording software Overall employee rating: 4.7 out of 5

4.7 out of 5 Recommend to a friend: 91 percent

91 percent Approval of

CEO: 91 percent

91 percent CEO: Joe Thomas

Microsoft

Description: Computer software & hardware

Computer software & hardware Overall employee rating: 4.3 out of 5

4.3 out of 5 Recommend to a friend: 89 percent

89 percent Approval of

CEO: 98 percent

98 percent CEO: Satya Nadella

Miro

Description: Online collaboration & whiteboarding platform

Online collaboration & whiteboarding platform Overall employee rating: 4.7 out of 5

4.7 out of 5 Recommend to a friend: 97 percent

97 percent Approval of

CEO: 97 percent

97 percent CEO: Andrey Khusid

Okta

Description: Identify & access management

Identify & access management Overall employee rating: 4 out of 5

4 out of 5 Recommend to a friend: 72 percent

72 percent Approval of

CEO: 96 percent

96 percent CEO: Todd McKinnon

Paylocity

Description: Payroll & human capital management software

Payroll & human capital management software Overall employee rating: 4.2 out of 5

4.2 out of 5 Recommend to a friend: 82 percent

82 percent Approval of

CEO: 94 percent

94 percent CEO: Steve Beauchamp

PayPal

Description: Online payments system

Online payments system Overall employee rating: 3.8 out of 5

3.8 out of 5 Recommend to a friend: 72 percent

72 percent Approval of

CEO: 89 percent

89 percent CEO: Dan Schulman

Pegasystems

Description: Digital transformations

Digital transformations Overall employee rating: 3.7 out of 5

3.7 out of 5 Recommend to a friend: 72 percent

72 percent Approval of

CEO: 89 percent

89 percent CEO: Alan Trefler

Rackspace

Description: Managed cloud computing

Managed cloud computing Overall employee rating: 3.4 out of 5

3.4 out of 5 Recommend to a friend: 59 percent

59 percent Approval of

CEO: 74 percent

74 percent CEO: Kevin Jones

Red Hat

Description: Enterprise open sourse software

Enterprise open sourse software Overall employee rating: 4 out of 5

4 out of 5 Recommend to a friend: 80 percent

80 percent Approval of

CEO: N/A

N/A CEO: Paul Cormier

Salesforce

Description: Customer success platform

Customer success platform Overall employee rating: 4.3 out of 5

4.3 out of 5 Recommend to a friend: 87 percent

87 percent Approval of

CEO: 96 percent

96 percent CEO: Marc Benioff

SAP

Description: Enterprise application software

Enterprise application software Overall employee rating: 4.5 out of 5

4.5 out of 5 Recommend to a friend: 93 percent

93 percent Approval of

CEO: 97 percent

97 percent CEO: Jennifer Morgan & Christian Klein

ServiceNow

Description: Workflow automation platform

Workflow automation platform Overall employee rating: 3.6 out of 5

3.6 out of 5 Recommend to a friend: 64 percent

64 percent Approval of

CEO: 95 percent

95 percent CEO: Bill McDermott

Shopify

Description: eCommerce Platform

eCommerce Platform Overall employee rating: 3.9 out of 5

3.9 out of 5 Recommend to a friend: 71 percent

71 percent Approval of

CEO: 87 percent

87 percent CEO: Tobias Lutke

Slack

Description: Business communication platform

Business communication platform Overall employee rating: 4.5 out of 5

4.5 out of 5 Recommend to a friend: 92 percent

92 percent Approval of

CEO: 97 percent

97 percent CEO: Stewart Butterfield

Smartsheet

Description: Work execution platform

Work execution platform Overall employee rating: 4.1 out of 5

4.1 out of 5 Recommend to a friend: 80 percent

80 percent Approval of

CEO: 94 percent

94 percent CEO: Mark Mader

Splunk

Description: Data-to-everything platform

Data-to-everything platform Overall employee rating: 4.1 out of 5

4.1 out of 5 Recommend to a friend: 77 percent

77 percent Approval of

CEO: 91 percent

91 percent CEO: Doug Merritt

Squarespace

Description: Website building & hosting

Website building & hosting Overall employee rating: 3.4 out of 5

3.4 out of 5 Recommend to a friend: 66 percent

66 percent Approval of

CEO: 72 percent

72 percent CEO: Anthony Casalena

Stack Overflow

Description: Online developer community

Online developer community Overall employee rating: 3.7 out of 5

3.7 out of 5 Recommend to a friend: 59 percent

59 percent Approval of

CEO: 70 percent

70 percent CEO: Prashanth Chandrasekar

Stripe

Description: Economic infrastructure

Economic infrastructure Overall employee rating: 4 out of 5

4 out of 5 Recommend to a friend: 75 percent

75 percent Approval of

CEO: 92 percent

92 percent CEO: Patrick Collison

Toptal

Description: Freelancing platform

Freelancing platform Overall employee rating: 4.1 out of 5

4.1 out of 5 Recommend to a friend: 77 percent

77 percent Approval of

CEO: 73 percent

73 percent CEO: Taso DuVal

Twilio

Description: Cloud communications platform

Cloud communications platform Overall employee rating: 3.8 out of 5

3.8 out of 5 Recommend to a friend: 71 percent

71 percent Approval of

CEO: 86 percent

86 percent CEO: Jeff Lawson

Ultimate Software

Description: HCM cloud solutions

HCM cloud solutions Overall employee rating: 4.5 out of 5

4.5 out of 5 Recommend to a friend: 90 percent

90 percent Approval of

CEO: N/A

N/A CEO: Aron Ain

VMWare

Description: Cloud infrastructure & business mobility

Cloud infrastructure & business mobility Overall employee rating: 4.2 out of 5

4.2 out of 5 Recommend to a friend: 85 percent

85 percent Approval of

CEO: 96 percent

96 percent CEO: Pat Gelsinger

Workday

Description: Enterprise finance & HR cloud

Enterprise finance & HR cloud Overall employee rating: 3.9 out of 5

3.9 out of 5 Recommend to a friend: 77 percent

77 percent Approval of

CEO: 95 percent

95 percent CEO: Aneel Bhusri

Wrike

Description: Collaborative work management platform

Collaborative work management platform Overall employee rating: 4.2 out of 5

4.2 out of 5 Recommend to a friend: 75 percent

75 percent Approval of

CEO: 91 percent

91 percent CEO: Andrew Filev

Zapier

Description: Task automation platform

Task automation platform Overall employee rating: 4.7 out of 5

4.7 out of 5 Recommend to a friend: 94 percent

94 percent Approval of

CEO: 94 percent

94 percent CEO: Wade Foster

Zendesk

Description: Customer service software

Customer service software Overall employee rating: 4.1 out of 5

4.1 out of 5 Recommend to a friend: 76 percent

76 percent Approval of

CEO: 93 percent

93 percent CEO: Mikkel Svane

Zoho

Description: Cloud software suite & SaaS applications

Cloud software suite & SaaS applications Overall employee rating: 4.4 out of 5

4.4 out of 5 Recommend to a friend: 92 percent

92 percent Approval of

CEO: 97 percent

97 percent CEO: Sridhar Vembu

Zoom