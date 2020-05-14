Hiring

These 50 Companies Are Growing and Hiring Remotely Right Now

If you or someone you know is looking for a job, these companies might be able to help.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
These 50 Companies Are Growing and Hiring Remotely Right Now
Image credit: Tim Robberts | Getty Images
Guest Writer
I cover strategy, technology and organizational change.
5 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Given the current state of U.S. unemployment, there is a good chance that you or someone you know needs help finding a job. 

After writing about 198 free tools to help you through the coronavirus pandemic, I started to realize that many of the companies are growing and hiring remotely right now. Here are 50 that might be able to help you in these difficult times.

50 Companies Growing and Hiring Remotely Right Now

*Ratings are from employee feedback on Glassdoor as of April, 21, 2020.

Aha!

  • Description: Roadmap planning software
  • Overall employee rating: 4.7 out of 5
  • Recommend to a friend: 92 percent
  • Approval of
  • CEO: 92 percent
  • CEO: Brian de Haaff

Anaplan

  • Description: Connected planning platform
  • Overall employee rating: 3.8 out of 5
  • Recommend to a friend: 71 percent
  • Approval of
  • CEO: 90 percent
  • CEO: Frank Calderoni

Automattic

  • Description: Web development (creators of Wordpress)
  • Overall employee rating: 4.4 out of 5
  • Recommend to a friend: 91 percent
  • Approval of
  • CEO: 89 percent
  • CEO: Matt Mullenweg

Box

  • Description: Cloud content management
  • Overall employee rating: 4 out of 5
  • Recommend to a friend: 70 percent
  • Approval of
  • CEO: 91 percent
  • CEO: Aaron Levie

Cengage

  • Description: Digital learning & online textbooks
  • Overall employee rating: 3.9 out of 5
  • Recommend to a friend: 75 percent
  • Approval of
  • CEO: 87 percent
  • CEO: Michael Hansen

Clevertech

  • Description: Digital innovation & software development
  • Overall employee rating: 4.1 out of 5
  • Recommend to a friend: 79 percent
  • Approval of
  • CEO: 77 percent
  • CEO: Kuty Shalev

Close

  • Description: Sales automation CRM
  • Overall employee rating: 4.8 out of 5
  • Recommend to a friend: 94 percent
  • Approval of
  • CEO: 89 percent
  • CEO: Steli Efti

Cloudbeds

  • Description: Hospitality management software
  • Overall employee rating: 4.6 out of 5
  • Recommend to a friend: 93 percent
  • Approval of
  • CEO: 92 percent
  • CEO: Adam Harris

Collage.com

  • Description: Custom photo products
  • Overall employee rating: 4.7 out of 5
  • Recommend to a friend: 92 percent
  • Approval of
  • CEO: 89 percent
  • CEO: Joe Golden & Kevin Borders

Concentrix

  • Description: Technology-enabled global business services
  • Overall employee rating: 3.7 out of 5
  • Recommend to a friend: 73 percent
  • Approval of
  • CEO: 80 percent
  • CEO: Chris Caldwell

CrowdStrike

  • Description: Cybersecurity technology
  • Overall employee rating: 4 out of 5
  • Recommend to a friend: 72 percent
  • Approval of
  • CEO: 93 percent
  • CEO: George Kurtz

Databricks

  • Description: Unified analytics platform
  • Overall employee rating: 4.8 out of 5
  • Recommend to a friend: 95 percent
  • Approval of
  • CEO: 98 percent
  • CEO: Ali Ghodsi

Dataiku

  • Description: Data science platform
  • Overall employee rating: 4.9 out of 5
  • Recommend to a friend: 99 percent
  • Approval of
  • CEO: 100 percent
  • CEO: Florian Douetteau

Digital Ocean

  • Description: Cloud computing
  • Overall employee rating: 4.4 out of 5
  • Recommend to a friend: 87 percent
  • Approval of
  • CEO: 100 percent
  • CEO: Yancey Spruill

Doximity

  • Description: Online medical networking
  • Overall employee rating: 4.5 out of 5
  • Recommend to a friend: 87 percent
  • Approval of
  • CEO: 90 percent
  • CEO: Jeff Tangney

Dropbox

  • Description: File sharing & smart workspace
  • Overall employee rating: 4 out of 5
  • Recommend to a friend: 79 percent
  • Approval of
  • CEO: 88 percent
  • CEO: Drew Houston

Freshworks

  • Description: Customer engagement solutions
  • Overall employee rating: 4.3 out of 5
  • Recommend to a friend: 83 percent
  • Approval of
  • CEO: 94 percent
  • CEO: Girish Mathrubootham

GitHub

  • Description: Software development platform
  • Overall employee rating: 4 out of 5
  • Recommend to a friend: 66 percent
  • Approval of
  • CEO: 75 percent
  • CEO: Nat Friedman

GitLab

  • Description: DevOps platform
  • Overall employee rating: 4.9 out of 5
  • Recommend to a friend: 98 percent
  • Approval of
  • CEO: 98 percent
  • CEO: Sid Sijbrandij

HubSpot

  • Description: Customer service, sales, and marketing platform
  • Overall employee rating: 4.7 out of 5
  • Recommend to a friend: 95 percent
  • Approval of
  • CEO: 98 percent
  • CEO: Brian Halligan

InVision

  • Description: Digital product design platform
  • Overall employee rating: 3.6 out of 5
  • Recommend to a friend: 63 percent
  • Approval of
  • CEO: 72 percent
  • CEO: Clark Valberg

Loom

  • Description: Screen & video recording software
  • Overall employee rating: 4.7 out of 5
  • Recommend to a friend: 91 percent
  • Approval of
  • CEO: 91 percent
  • CEO: Joe Thomas

Microsoft

  • Description: Computer software & hardware
  • Overall employee rating: 4.3 out of 5
  • Recommend to a friend: 89 percent
  • Approval of
  • CEO: 98 percent
  • CEO: Satya Nadella

Miro

  • Description: Online collaboration & whiteboarding platform
  • Overall employee rating: 4.7 out of 5
  • Recommend to a friend: 97 percent
  • Approval of
  • CEO: 97 percent
  • CEO: Andrey Khusid

Okta

  • Description: Identify & access management
  • Overall employee rating: 4 out of 5
  • Recommend to a friend: 72 percent
  • Approval of
  • CEO: 96 percent
  • CEO: Todd McKinnon

Paylocity

  • Description: Payroll & human capital management software
  • Overall employee rating: 4.2 out of 5
  • Recommend to a friend: 82 percent
  • Approval of
  • CEO: 94 percent
  • CEO: Steve Beauchamp

PayPal

  • Description: Online payments system
  • Overall employee rating: 3.8 out of 5
  • Recommend to a friend: 72 percent
  • Approval of
  • CEO: 89 percent
  • CEO: Dan Schulman

Pegasystems

  • Description: Digital transformations
  • Overall employee rating: 3.7 out of 5
  • Recommend to a friend: 72 percent
  • Approval of
  • CEO: 89 percent
  • CEO: Alan Trefler

Rackspace

  • Description: Managed cloud computing
  • Overall employee rating: 3.4 out of 5
  • Recommend to a friend: 59 percent
  • Approval of
  • CEO: 74 percent
  • CEO: Kevin Jones

Red Hat

  • Description: Enterprise open sourse software
  • Overall employee rating: 4 out of 5
  • Recommend to a friend: 80 percent
  • Approval of
  • CEO: N/A
  • CEO: Paul Cormier

Salesforce

  • Description: Customer success platform
  • Overall employee rating: 4.3 out of 5
  • Recommend to a friend: 87 percent
  • Approval of
  • CEO: 96 percent
  • CEO: Marc Benioff

SAP

  • Description: Enterprise application software
  • Overall employee rating: 4.5 out of 5
  • Recommend to a friend: 93 percent
  • Approval of
  • CEO: 97 percent
  • CEO: Jennifer Morgan & Christian Klein

ServiceNow

  • Description: Workflow automation platform
  • Overall employee rating: 3.6 out of 5
  • Recommend to a friend: 64 percent
  • Approval of
  • CEO: 95 percent
  • CEO: Bill McDermott

Shopify

  • Description: eCommerce Platform
  • Overall employee rating: 3.9 out of 5
  • Recommend to a friend: 71 percent
  • Approval of
  • CEO: 87 percent
  • CEO: Tobias Lutke

Slack

  • Description: Business communication platform
  • Overall employee rating: 4.5 out of 5
  • Recommend to a friend: 92 percent
  • Approval of
  • CEO: 97 percent
  • CEO: Stewart Butterfield

Smartsheet

  • Description: Work execution platform
  • Overall employee rating: 4.1 out of 5
  • Recommend to a friend: 80 percent
  • Approval of
  • CEO: 94 percent
  • CEO: Mark Mader

Splunk

  • Description: Data-to-everything platform
  • Overall employee rating: 4.1 out of 5
  • Recommend to a friend: 77 percent
  • Approval of
  • CEO: 91 percent
  • CEO: Doug Merritt

Squarespace

  • Description: Website building & hosting
  • Overall employee rating: 3.4 out of 5
  • Recommend to a friend: 66 percent
  • Approval of
  • CEO: 72 percent
  • CEO: Anthony Casalena

Stack Overflow

  • Description: Online developer community
  • Overall employee rating: 3.7 out of 5
  • Recommend to a friend: 59 percent
  • Approval of
  • CEO: 70 percent
  • CEO: Prashanth Chandrasekar

Stripe

  • Description: Economic infrastructure
  • Overall employee rating: 4 out of 5
  • Recommend to a friend: 75 percent
  • Approval of
  • CEO: 92 percent
  • CEO: Patrick Collison

Toptal

  • Description: Freelancing platform
  • Overall employee rating: 4.1 out of 5
  • Recommend to a friend: 77 percent
  • Approval of
  • CEO: 73 percent
  • CEO: Taso DuVal

Twilio

  • Description: Cloud communications platform
  • Overall employee rating: 3.8 out of 5
  • Recommend to a friend: 71 percent
  • Approval of
  • CEO: 86 percent
  • CEO: Jeff Lawson

Ultimate Software

  • Description: HCM cloud solutions
  • Overall employee rating: 4.5 out of 5
  • Recommend to a friend: 90 percent
  • Approval of
  • CEO: N/A
  • CEO: Aron Ain

VMWare

  • Description: Cloud infrastructure & business mobility
  • Overall employee rating: 4.2 out of 5
  • Recommend to a friend: 85 percent
  • Approval of
  • CEO: 96 percent
  • CEO: Pat Gelsinger

Workday

  • Description: Enterprise finance & HR cloud
  • Overall employee rating: 3.9 out of 5
  • Recommend to a friend: 77 percent
  • Approval of
  • CEO: 95 percent
  • CEO: Aneel Bhusri

Wrike

  • Description: Collaborative work management platform
  • Overall employee rating: 4.2 out of 5
  • Recommend to a friend: 75 percent
  • Approval of
  • CEO: 91 percent
  • CEO: Andrew Filev

Zapier

  • Description: Task automation platform
  • Overall employee rating: 4.7 out of 5
  • Recommend to a friend: 94 percent
  • Approval of
  • CEO: 94 percent
  • CEO: Wade Foster

Zendesk

  • Description: Customer service software
  • Overall employee rating: 4.1 out of 5
  • Recommend to a friend: 76 percent
  • Approval of
  • CEO: 93 percent
  • CEO: Mikkel Svane

Zoho

  • Description: Cloud software suite & SaaS applications
  • Overall employee rating: 4.4 out of 5
  • Recommend to a friend: 92 percent
  • Approval of
  • CEO: 97 percent
  • CEO: Sridhar Vembu

Zoom

  • Description: Video communications
  • Overall employee rating: 4.7 out of 5
  • Recommend to a friend: 96 percent
  • Approval of
  • CEO: 98 percent
  • CEO: Eric S. Yuan

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Let us help you take the NEXT step. Whether you have one-time projects, recurring work, or part-time contractors, we can assemble the experts you need to grow your company.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Hiring

Hiring and Firing: How to Know When You Need to Let Someone Go

Hiring

The One Metric That's Causing Your Hiring to Go Haywire

Hiring

How Hiring People With Disabilities Will Make Your Business Stronger