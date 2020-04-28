headphones

Stay Productive With a Set of Noise-Cancelling Headphones for Less Than $50

Work in peace while at home.
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Staying productive in quarantine can be difficult. Between trying to coordinate virtual meetings, looking after the kids, and squeezing in time to work out, you may find the days slipping away before you finish your to-do list. Ironic, right? If you're finding that you need a little help getting into the groove and staying focused on your work, it may be time to introduce some noise-cancelling headphones to your routine. Fortunately, you can get a special deal right now on the Culture Audio V1 Noise-Cancellation Bluetooth Headphones.

These headphones have earned a strong 4.3 stars from Amazon and are available now for a huge discount from their usual $200 price tag. For just $49.99, you'll get a pair of high-end headphones that will be a major asset to your workflow.

The Culture V1 Headphones offer 98 percent active noise-cancellation, letting you eliminate distractions and focus on the task at hand. They have built-in smart sensors that let you automatically pause and play your music by just placing the headphones around your neck while an ambient mode lets you dampen audio so you can listen to what's going on in the world around you. (Perfect for when the kids are stirring up trouble.) Plus, AptX and AAC low latency tech ensure you can enjoy video games, TV, music, and more with absolutely no lag.

It's recommended that you wear headphones for virtual meetings to avoid echo or poor sound quality, and this pair is great for that purpose as well. The dual omnidirectional mics enable crystal clear sound for both you and the others in your meeting.

The good news is that you no longer have to spend over $300 on a pair of active noise-cancelling headphones. Normally $200, Culture Audio V1 Noise-Cancellation Bluetooth Headphones were on sale for $79.99. But right now, you can get them for a special $49.99 price

