Get a Real Job

'Deadliest Catch' Captains Explain Working and Living in Pure Chaos

Captains Sig Hansen and Josh Harris discuss going toe-to-toe with killer storms, greedy Russians and gassy co-captains on the new season of 'Deadliest Catch.'
Image credit: Courtesy Discovery
Entrepreneur Staff
Editorial Director
1 min read
 

For 16 seasons, TV watchers have seen this week's Get a Real Job guests battle weather, waves and each other on Discovery Channel’s mega-hit show Deadliest Catch, which can be seen Tuesday nights at 8 PM.

I’ve talked to these guys a bunch of times, and I will tell you that interviews with them are as unpredictable as Bering Sea weather. (True story: Capt. Sig Hansen once karate chopped me across the throat because...well, no one really knows why.)

Related: In This Job, You Get a Sinking Feeling Every Day

Anyway, I spoke (at a safe distance) with Sig, captain of the Northwestern, and Josh Harris, co-captain of the Cornelia Marie, via phone as they were sheltering in place at home in Seattle. We talked all about the new season, what they've learned about facing danger in isolation and which Deadliest Catch captain you definitely do not want to spend a lot of time with in close quarters. Thanks as always for listening!

 

 

