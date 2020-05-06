Learn the Secrets to Launching a Business for Less Than $35

May 6, 2020 2 min read

We live in uncertain times. As the global economy continues to suffer from the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, it's becoming harder for corporations and entrepreneurs alike to plan for the future. Many people have already been laid off, and it's entirely possible more layoffs will continue. While these are uncertain times, they may also be opportunistic ones. If you cut back on your hours or lose your job, it may be a great time to finally launch that business you've been dreaming about.

If you're ready to pursue entrepreneurship for yourself, check out The Essential Guide to Starting a Business Bundle by Evan Kimbrell.

Evan Kimbrell is the founder and director of Sprintkick, a referral-based, full-service digital agency in San Francisco. At Sprintkick, Kimbrell has overseen the development and launch of more than 100 web and mobile apps for clients ranging from Walmart and Dick's Sporting Goods to GNC. Prior to founding Sprintkick, Evan was a venture capitalist at the Los Angeles-based firm Juvo Capital. He knows what it takes to build a business, even in trying times.

In this 12-course, 128-hour bundle, Kimbrell will teach you everything you need to know, from idea validation to outsourcing labor. You'll learn how to prototype products rapidly, financial modeling essentials, product management and much more. There are crash courses in digital marketing, lead generation and even a focus on effectively building and managing a team.

If you've ever wanted to build your own business, this guide will be your right hand. The Essential Guide to Starting a Business Bundle by Evan Kimbrell is just $34.92 today.