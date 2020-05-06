Startup Basics

Learn the Secrets to Launching a Business for Less Than $35

From ideation to growth stages, this bundle has you covered.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Learn the Secrets to Launching a Business for Less Than $35
Image credit: Bench Accounting
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

We live in uncertain times. As the global economy continues to suffer from the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, it's becoming harder for corporations and entrepreneurs alike to plan for the future. Many people have already been laid off, and it's entirely possible more layoffs will continue. While these are uncertain times, they may also be opportunistic ones. If you cut back on your hours or lose your job, it may be a great time to finally launch that business you've been dreaming about.

If you're ready to pursue entrepreneurship for yourself, check out The Essential Guide to Starting a Business Bundle by Evan Kimbrell.

Evan Kimbrell is the founder and director of Sprintkick, a referral-based, full-service digital agency in San Francisco. At Sprintkick, Kimbrell has overseen the development and launch of more than 100 web and mobile apps for clients ranging from Walmart and Dick's Sporting Goods to GNC. Prior to founding Sprintkick, Evan was a venture capitalist at the Los Angeles-based firm Juvo Capital. He knows what it takes to build a business, even in trying times.

In this 12-course, 128-hour bundle, Kimbrell will teach you everything you need to know, from idea validation to outsourcing labor. You'll learn how to prototype products rapidly, financial modeling essentials, product management and much more. There are crash courses in digital marketing, lead generation and even a focus on effectively building and managing a team.

If you've ever wanted to build your own business, this guide will be your right hand. The Essential Guide to Starting a Business Bundle by Evan Kimbrell is just $34.92 today.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Startup Basics

Why Marketing Activities and Tracking Will Help Your Ageless Startup Succeed

Startup Basics

A Quick Guide to Protecting the Name of Your Business

Startup Basics

The 3-Step Startup Journey