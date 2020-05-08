Want Peace of Mind? Sanitize Everything With This Portable UV-C Wand.

May 8, 2020 2 min read

Your phone is covered in about 20 times the amount of than a toilet seat. That is, frankly, disgusting when you think about it. While most of those germs are harmless or inert, some may not be, and it doesn't take much to make you sick, especially when there is a pandemic happening.

One of the best precautions you can take against coronavirus is simply cleaning and sanitizing your phone, tablet or other touchscreens you use frequently. This Portable Rechargeable UV-C Sterilizer Wand will help you do it in an instant.

This wand uses UV-C light to create a powerful sanitizing solution without the use of harmful chemicals. It utilizes light wavelengths in the range of 240 ~ 280nm, giving it a 99.9 percent anti-germ rate, eliminating dangerous bacteria and germs in seconds. Just turn it on, sweep it across surfaces and your stuff will be germ-free in about ten seconds. The lamp is powered by a 2,000mAh rechargeable battery and is super lightweight, making it easy to carry on the go to sanitize your phone, things in your car, keyboards, toys, toothbrushes, toilet seats and more. It can even be used to sterilize your clothes and bedsheets. An integrated child lock protects it from children, while the LED bead can be used for more than 10,000 hours.

Imagine, you can actually clean your surfaces without any damage, any chemicals or any odor.