sanitation

This UV Sanitizer Can Keep Your Phone and Other Small Items Next-Level Clean

Protect yourself from the items you handle every day.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
This UV Sanitizer Can Keep Your Phone and Other Small Items Next-Level Clean
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Your smartphone is ten times dirtier than a toilet seat. We're sorry to have to tell you that but, especially in these days of viral outbreaks, it's important that you know just how germ-infested your touchscreen really is. Cleaning your devices is one of the most important precautions you can take to keep yourself safe from bacteria and viruses. Sure, cleaning wipes are a good option, but they're flying off the shelves faster even than toilet paper and are reserved for hospitals on web retailers. A better option for keeping your phone clean, given this reality, is this SaniCharge Phone UV Sanitizer.

This UV sanitizer gives your phone the heavy-duty clean it needs. With a strong UV-C light, the sanitizer kills bacteria and harmful devices in just minutes without the use of any heat or chemicals that could be potentially harmful to your phone. Better yet, it actually charges your phone while it disinfects and works simultaneously as a diffuser. (Just add a few drops of your favorite aroma in the case and it will instantly freshen your surroundings.)

While designed for your phone, this UV sanitizer is also effective on earbuds, jewelry, keys, watches, and any other small items that you handle frequently. It's a great way to bring a little extra cleanliness into your life without having to constantly wipe things down.

We're all focused on protecting ourselves from germs, and this is one more tool in your arsenal. The SaniCharge Phone UV Sanitizer is 61% off $99.95 today at just $37.99. It's available in white or black.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Stimulus

Self-Employed With No Employees? You Can Still Get a PPP Loan

Stimulus

Should I Return My Small-Business Loan?

Lifestyle

10 Movies All Entrepreneurs Should Watch on Amazon