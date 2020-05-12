This $30 Bundle Can Help You Manage Remote Teams More Effectively

May 12, 2020 2 min read

The world of business is changing, and even the best leaders and managers have been forced to adapt. For instance, much of the world is working remotely, and that presents new challenges. From managing schedules and projects to coordinating and communicating on new and existing projects, remote operations can be tough. If you're in a or management role and you need a little help navigating this brave new world, check out The Business Leadership & Management Bundle.

This nine-course bundle is led by Evan Kimbrell, founder and director of Sprintkick, a referral-based, full-service digital agency in San Francisco. Kimbrell has overseen the development and launch of more than 100 web and mobile apps for companies ranging from one-person startups to Walmart, Dick's Sporting Goods and GNC. Kimbrell works frequently with remote teams, located all over the world, helping to coordinate projects and production. He knows how to manage remote teams.

In these courses, he'll teach you how to hire and manage effective remote teams. You'll learn how to pick the perfect people and implement seamless onboarding practices that will increase retention and employee happiness. Kimbrell will also teach you how to hold effective virtual meetings with both your team and individuals. There's even a course on Lean Management to keep operations efficient in this tumultuous time in the global economy.

If you want to get the most out of your remote workforce, The Business Leadership & Management Bundle can help. Right now, it's on sale for just $29.99.