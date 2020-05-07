News and Trends

YouTube TV Adding 14 New Channels From Viacom CBS

BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, TV Land, VH1, BET Her, MTV2, Nick Jr., NickToons, TeenNick and MTV Classic are all being added.
Image credit: SOPA Images | Getty Images
Senior Editor
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Subscribing to YouTube TV will soon be an even better value for your money, as Google has just signed a new deal that will add another 14 channels to watch.

As TechCrunch reports, a multi-year distribution deal YouTube signed with ViacomCBS means the number of channels available on YouTube TV will expand this summer to include more than a dozen new ones.

The existing broadcasts of CBS Sports Network, Pop TV, Smithsonian Channel and The CW from ViacomCBS will be joined by BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, TV Land and VH1 in the summer. At a later date, BET Her, MTV2, Nick Jr., NickToons, TeenNick and MTV Classic will also be added. Access to Showtime content continues, too.

For $49.99 per month, the live-TV streaming service offers access to over 70 channels, as well as local sports and news coverage. The other bonus of a subscription service like this is, you don't need a cable box for it to work. Anywhere you've got an internet connection, you can gain access to YouTube TV. Apparently, that adds up to a saving of up to $700 a year, according to Google.

When PCMag reviewed YouTube TV in March, we awarded it an Editors' Choice due to the excellent lineup of sports, news and entertainment channels, robust and easy-to-use DVR features, intuitive interface and the broad platform support. The only real complaint right now is a lack of comprehensive parental control options.

