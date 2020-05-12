This $40 Bundle Can Teach You How to Build a Seven-Figure YouTube Channel

May 12, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

When you think of as an entrepreneur, you may think first of how hard it is to make money on the platform. YouTubers make between $0.01 and $0.03 for an ad, with an average of about $0.18 per view. That translates to roughly $18 per 1,000 views, which is, well, not great.

But if you look closer, YouTube has considerably more than just AdSense potential. YouTube is the second-most-popular search engine in the world, with more than 2 billion users. Almost 5 billion videos are watched every day on YouTube, accounting for roughly one-third of all online activity. As a creator or entrepreneur, even if you're not earning much on ads, the sheer traffic potential is worth getting your content on YouTube.

If you're not sure where to start with building a YouTube channel for yourself or your business, check out The Complete Content Creator Bundle for YouTube.

This 10-course, 50-hour bundle is led by a number of YouTube experts. You'll learn from Benji Wilson, an Australian digital marketer with YouTube expertise; Bryan Guerra, founder of digital marketing agency Invert Media; Chris Haroun, an award-winning business school professional and former venture capitalist; and many more qualified experts.

You'll learn how to film and edit content using Camtasia and Final Cut Pro X, and perform dynamic linking in Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects. Then you'll get a beginner's introduction to advertising on YouTube. From there, you'll delve into a variety of advanced growth hacking techniques on YouTube and even learn how to create a sales funnel so you can monetize your channel more effectively.

YouTube offers considerable potential for entrepreneurs. Learn how to take advantage in The Complete Content Creator Bundle for YouTube, now on sale for $39.99.