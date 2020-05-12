YouTube

This $40 Bundle Can Teach You How to Build a Seven-Figure YouTube Channel

Learn the secrets of monetizing a YouTube channel from the experts.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
This $40 Bundle Can Teach You How to Build a Seven-Figure YouTube Channel
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

When you think of YouTube as an entrepreneur, you may think first of how hard it is to make money on the platform. YouTubers make between $0.01 and $0.03 for an ad, with an average of about $0.18 per view. That translates to roughly $18 per 1,000 views, which is, well, not great.

But if you look closer, YouTube has considerably more than just AdSense potential. YouTube is the second-most-popular search engine in the world, with more than 2 billion users. Almost 5 billion videos are watched every day on YouTube, accounting for roughly one-third of all online activity. As a creator or entrepreneur, even if you're not earning much on ads, the sheer traffic potential is worth getting your content on YouTube.

If you're not sure where to start with building a YouTube channel for yourself or your business, check out The Complete Content Creator Bundle for YouTube.

This 10-course, 50-hour bundle is led by a number of YouTube experts. You'll learn from Benji Wilson, an Australian digital marketer with YouTube expertise; Bryan Guerra, founder of digital marketing agency Invert Media; Chris Haroun, an award-winning business school professional and former venture capitalist; and many more qualified experts.

You'll learn how to film and edit content using Camtasia and Final Cut Pro X, and perform dynamic linking in Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects. Then you'll get a beginner's introduction to advertising on YouTube. From there, you'll delve into a variety of advanced growth hacking techniques on YouTube and even learn how to create a sales funnel so you can monetize your channel more effectively.

YouTube offers considerable potential for entrepreneurs. Learn how to take advantage in The Complete Content Creator Bundle for YouTube, now on sale for $39.99.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

YouTube

This $15 Course Can Teach You How to Scale a Business on YouTube

YouTube

Earning Millions on YouTube Is So Easy, Children Are Doing It

Lilly Singh Conquered YouTube -- Now She's Taking On Hollywood