Finance

This $35 Bundle Can Help You Recession-Proof Your Personal Finances

Protect your personal and business wealth through tough times.
Image credit: Kelly Sikkema

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Many entrepreneurs have a background in finance and investing, which certainly comes in handy while growing a business from the ground up. However, others do not have that background, and in worrisome economic times like these, that lack of financial literacy may be a burden on your business. If you're in need of a financial and investing primer to help protect your personal and business wealth, check out The Complete Finance Training & Investing Bundle.

This eight-course, 31-hour bundle is aimed to give you the financial literacy you need to create and manage wealth more effectively. Starting with award-winning business school professor Chris Haroun's financial analyst training and investing course, you'll learn what it takes to put your money to work in the marketplace and project your company's finances months or years down the road.

From there, you'll dive even deeper into how to invest successfully in the stock market with Dr. Andrew Stotz's 12 principles of investing (even his 12-year-old nieces could learn these tricks!). You'll also get a crash course in accounting, learning the financial techniques you need to manage your business on a budget and exploring financial KPIs and metrics that all financial analysts must understand. With eight courses in total, this bundle covers everything from personal finance to recession indicators — so you can pick and choose what's relevant to you or explore the entire thing at once.  

Ultimately, you'll have the coursework you need to protect your wealth through a recession and grow it in boom times. The Complete Finance Training & Investing Bundle is just $34.99 today.

