Free Webinar | May 27: How to Increase Sales and Find New Customers While Working From Home

Join Salesforce exec Tiffani Bova as she answers the top 10 questions from salespeople and sales managers around the world.
Image credit: Anchiy | Getty Images
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

COVID-19 has changed the way we do sales forever. Nearly everyone is now a virtual, remote seller, and that will remain mostly true even when it’s safe for us to go back to the office.

It’s a major shift – one that’s led many of you to reach out for advice on how to best sell from home. Well, ask and you shall receive.

On this webinar, our key speaker, Tiffani Bova answers the top 10 most common questions she has been getting from salespeople and sales managers around the world over the past few weeks. Plus Tiffani, Growth IQ & Chief Growth & Innovation Evangelist at Salesforce, shares examples of how real Salesforce customers and sales leaders are inspiring her during this time.

