Facebook Marketing

Become a Facebook Marketing Expert for Just $14

Learn how to leverage the world's largest social network.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Become a Facebook Marketing Expert for Just $14
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Free Book Preview No BS Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

The ultimate guide to - producing measurable, monetizable results with social media marketing.
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Facebook users click on an average of 11 ads per month. That may not seem like much, but when you consider that the platform has 2.41 billion active monthly users, that number suddenly seems a bit more significant.

As an entrepreneur, a strong Facebook presence is absolutely essential to building your brand and generating ad revenue. However, developing a marketing strategy on Facebook isn't simple. Many leaders will opt to hire experts to build their social media marketing arm. But if you'd rather save that money by taking matters into your own hands, check out The 2020 Complete Certified Facebook Marketing Masterclass.

This six-hour course is designed to give you step-by-step strategies to gain targeted followers who will become loyal customers. Led by Benjamin Wilson, a full-time digital marketing entrepreneur, the course will teach you how to create an optimized home for your brand on Facebook and broaden its reach throughout the platform. You'll learn how to identify and reach your target demographic, use paid ads to promote your brand, and harness Facebook groups to create a massive, loyal community around your brand's message.

Wilson will even teach you the top seven tips and tricks that experts use to sell through Facebook. Before you know it, you'll have a powerful Facebook marketing infrastructure in place that will help increase your bottom line.

Spend six hours of your week studying up on Facebook, and you'll learn valuable tricks for telling your brand story and building a loyal following online. The 2020 Complete Certified Facebook Marketing Masterclass is just $13.99 today.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Facebook Marketing

How to Turn Your Brand's Facebook into a Marketing Goldmine

Facebook Marketing

Upgrade Your Facebook Marketing Efforts With This Course

Facebook Marketing

Use These 5 Facebook Ad Hacks to Send Your Ecommerce Sales Soaring