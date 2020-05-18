Become a Facebook Marketing Expert for Just $14

May 18, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Facebook users click on an average of 11 ads per month. That may not seem like much, but when you consider that the platform has 2.41 billion active monthly users, that number suddenly seems a bit more significant.

As an entrepreneur, a strong Facebook presence is absolutely essential to building your brand and generating ad revenue. However, developing a marketing strategy on Facebook isn't simple. Many leaders will opt to hire experts to build their social media marketing arm. But if you'd rather save that money by taking matters into your own hands, check out The 2020 Complete Certified Facebook Marketing Masterclass.

This six-hour course is designed to give you step-by-step strategies to gain targeted followers who will become loyal customers. Led by Benjamin Wilson, a full-time digital marketing entrepreneur, the course will teach you how to create an optimized home for your brand on Facebook and broaden its reach throughout the platform. You'll learn how to identify and reach your target demographic, use paid ads to promote your brand, and harness Facebook groups to create a massive, loyal community around your brand's message.

Wilson will even teach you the top seven tips and tricks that experts use to sell through Facebook. Before you know it, you'll have a powerful Facebook marketing infrastructure in place that will help increase your bottom line.

Spend six hours of your week studying up on Facebook, and you'll learn valuable tricks for telling your brand story and building a loyal following online. The 2020 Complete Certified Facebook Marketing Masterclass is just $13.99 today.