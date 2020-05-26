Digital Marketing

Learn 2020's Most Important Digital Marketing Skills in This $35 Course

Get up-to-speed on Facebook and Google Ads, YouTube marketing, TikTok, and more.
Digital marketing is constantly evolving. The statistics surrounding digital marketing trends change every year, with new players joining the field, peoples' preferences changing, and the digital landscape innovating to pump more money into the Internet year over year. Most executives project that digital marketing will be responsible for 47 percent of their companies' revenue this year.

Whether you're running your own business or work on a marketing team, the earning potential of digital marketing has never been higher. You owe it to yourself to learn how to cut out a piece of that digital pie, and The Complete Digital Content Marketing Mastery Bundle can get you on track.

This eight-course, 40-hour bundle will give you a comprehensive understanding of digital marketing in 2020. You'll learn from digital media entrepreneurs and agency stalwarts like Benjamin Wilson, Bryan Guerra, and Isaac Rudansky, all of whom have made a living online. Not only will you take a deep dive into common marketing platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Google Ads, but you'll also explore newer, more innovative marketing opportunities on YouTube and TikTok.

Starting with the basics, you'll learn how to create and optimize a business profile on both Facebook and Instagram. From there, they'll reveal the growth secrets of celebrities and influencers for gaining loyal followers and turning them into paying customers. There's also a course on email marketing with Wix and expanding your brand reach through Google.

Later, you'll delve into building a YouTube channel from the ground up and developing a sales funnel that will help you earn passive income. You'll even learn to tap into TikTok and discover how you can drive laser-targeted traffic to your offers in a cost-effective way.

Digital marketing changes every year. The Complete Digital Content Marketing Mastery Bundle has been refreshed for 2020 so you get the most up-to-date information. Get it today for just $34.99.

