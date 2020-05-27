Social Media

Learn Today's Best Social Media Practices with This $30 Bundle

Boot Camp Digital teaches digital marketing at Google and Nike and now they'll teach you, too.
Image credit: Pixabay

Roughly 45 percent of the global population actively uses social media. For entrepreneurs, that means if you're not marketing your products or services on social media, you're missing out on a potentially huge revenue stream. Seventy-three percent of marketers say that social media has been effective or very effective in promoting their business. Whether you're operating a solo business or handling the marketing for your company, learning how to leverage today's top social media networks can give your company a huge boost.

Learn how to do it in The 2020 Social Media Marketing Bootcamp Certification Bundle.

This seven-course, 34-hour bundle is led by Boot Camp Digital, an organization that specializes in training small to large businesses in digital marketing. Their clients include Google, P&G, Boeing, Nike, and many more, and their public training has been featured in Wired, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and more.

In this bundle, Boot Camp Digital aims to give you a broad, beginner-friendly education in social media marketing in 2020. From learning the foundations of digital marketing and social media marketing, including popular trends, important software, and how to track success, to lasering in on specific platforms, this bundle covers it all. You'll take deep dives into creating business accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, and leveraging them to attract loyal, engaged customers. You'll also learn how to leverage Facebook advertising to expand your reach and earn ad revenue. Beyond that, you'll learn how to develop a comprehensive, targeted social media strategy with defined goals and clear Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) so you can run effective campaigns repeatedly.

Ninety-seven percent of businesses are active on social media these days. Learn how to become one of the profitable ones with help from The 2020 Social Media Marketing Bootcamp Certification Bundle, now available for just $29.99.

