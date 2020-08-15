Freelancers

For $30 You Can Learn How to Earn Some Extra Freelance Income

As unemployment rises, this guide will help you make money as a freelancer.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
For $30 You Can Learn How to Earn Some Extra Freelance Income
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continues, as many as 43 million people have filed for unemployment benefits. That's an astonishing number that is reflective of how significant an impact this pandemic has had on the average American.

The catch about pandemic unemployment, however, is that in order to receive it, you must still be actively searching for work or working part-time. Unfortunately, hiring has also dropped around the country, making it even more difficult for people to get back to work.

Now, as the economy teeters on the brink of recession, it may be a good time to start thinking about taking matters into your own hands. The Internet offers bountiful opportunities for skilled people to earn money by freelancing. Whether you're a writer, designer, marketer, or anything else, you can build a freelance career with help from the Kickstart Your Freelance Career Course Bundle.

This eight-course bundle comprises 13 hours of training designed to help you take advantage of the gig economy online. First off, you'll learn how to get set up and start bidding on jobs on some of the leading freelancing platforms, including Fiverr and UpWork. Then, you'll learn how to build your brand, expand your network, and make lasting professional relationships that will be lucrative for both you and your clients. Even if you've never considered going out on your own, this bundle will help you launch a business in writing, design, marketing, and more.

From finding your first clients to managing your schedule to organizing your finances, the Kickstart Your Freelance Career Course Bundle will help you earn some extra income through a tough time, or even launch a brand new career. Right now, it's available for just $29.99.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Freelancers

10 Apps on Sale for Memorial Day That Every Freelancer Needs

Freelancers

10 Courses That Can Set You up for a Thriving Freelance Career, Now under $40

Freelancers

Why Companies Should Make Freelancers Their No. 1 Priority