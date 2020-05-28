News and Trends

It Looks Like Trump's Draft Executive Order Targeting Facebook and Twitter Got Leaked Online

Trump is expected to sign such an order today.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
It Looks Like Trump's Draft Executive Order Targeting Facebook and Twitter Got Leaked Online
Image credit: Getty Images/Westend61

Free Book Preview No BS Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

The ultimate guide to - producing measurable, monetizable results with social media marketing.
Senior Reporter
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

President Donald Trump will target Facebook and Twitter in an executive order on social media, according to a draft that appears to have leaked online.

Kate Klonick, an assistant legal professor at St. John's University's School of Law, published what she said was a draft version of the executive order late on Wednesday. (You can read it here.) The Techdirt reporter Mike Masnick said he had received the same draft, and Reuters confirmed that it had seen a genuine draft.

The draft version of the order, which could still change, names Facebook, Google and Twitter and targets a section of US law under which tech platforms largely aren't liable for what their users post and are fairly free to police content. Trump is expected to sign such an order on Thursday.

Specifically, the order would ask the Federal Communications Commission to examine those regulations under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act and to look at whether platforms' actions to remove or alter users' content should mean they forgo these protections. After Twitter adding the fact-checking links, Trump accused the platform of interfering in the 2020 election and of "completely stifling FREE SPEECH."

The draft order posted by Klonick says that online platforms "are engaging in selective censorship that is hurting our national discourse."

"Tens of thousands of Americans have reported, among other troubling behaviors, online platforms 'flagging' content as inappropriate, even though it does not violate any stated terms of service; making unannounced and unexplained changes to policies that have the effect of disfavoring certain viewpoints; and deleting content and entire accounts with no warning, no rationale and no recourse," it says.

Related: 8 Ways to Grow Your Audience to a Million Followers

The draft order asks the Federal Trade Commission to consider taking action against companies found to have violated the law or those whose attitudes about content moderation don't appear to match their policies.

It also asks government agencies to review their ad spend to ensure there's no money flowing toward platforms that appear to restrict free speech.

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Giannis Antetokounmpo Has Put His Money Where His Message Is

News and Trends

Is The Air In Your Home Making You Stupid? You Might Be Surprised.

News and Trends

Celebrate Memorial Day By Serving Others