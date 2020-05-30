Estate planning

Clocr is a Tool to Make Planning Your Digital Estate Easy

What happens if something happens to you and you don't have an authorized legacy estate plan for your online accounts and digital assets?
Image credit: Ekaterina Bolovtsova

Contributor
2 min read
If you've made a career as an entrepreneur, there's a good chance you're highly independent and self-sufficient. But just because you know how to run a company successfully doesn't mean you're necessarily an expert on what happens when your time in charge comes to an end. Today, people's assets are more complicated than ever, with online accounts and digital assets mixing with physical ones.

What happens if something happens to you and you don't have an authorized legacy estate plan for your online accounts and digital assets? Your family is stuck with the stress of sifting through your digital life to sort out your complicated end-of-life affairs. Don't let it come to that.

Clocr (short for Cloud Locker) is the first all-in-one estate planning and disbursement platform designed specifically for digital assets. With Clocr, you can efficiently organize your digital assets and files, name beneficiaries, and give them access to everything they need in case of an emergency or death. Customizable onboarding makes it easy to create more than 150 of the most used online accounts and alerts you if your estate becomes incomplete, your beneficiaries deny your bequest, or if any account is disbursed due to incapacity or death. You can even track who has assigned you as their beneficiary to get a more nuanced understanding of your assets.

It should go without saying, but Clocr uses a proprietary, patent-pending, multi-layered security protocol that encrypts and shreds files, storing the "shards" on multiple distributed cloud servers. This sort of enterprise-grade security should give you peace of mind that your important files and sensitive documents are well-protected.

Clocr has become a top tool for end-of-life planners and consultants and can be a significant asset for any entrepreneur. Don't pass the buck. Clocr offers an estate plan for your digital assets and secure access to their digital vault for just $149.99 for life.

