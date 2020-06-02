Learn What They Don't Teach You in Business School for Less Than $400

June 2, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

An MBA in the U.S. costs somewhere between $50,000 and $80,000 and takes two years to complete. If you somehow find a way to work full-time during the rigors of your academic study, you can offset some of that cost, but the vast majority of people find it too difficult to balance full-time work and full-time study.

It's difficult to quantify the value of an MBA and it may vary wildly from person to person. Ultimately, if you really want to get a , your best option may not be an in-person MBA program.

A more viable alternative may be the Haroun Education Ventures MBA Degree Program™. This entirely online program is led by Chris Haroun, an award-winning business school professor, venture capitalist, and the top online business instructor in the world. He's helped hundreds of thousands of students climb the career ladder through his practical, action-oriented courses that draw from his lifetime of experience in business.

In his MBA program, he focuses on the crucial business concepts that aren't taught in business school. You'll learn how to network, how to find customers, how to sell, and how to market yourself and your business through social media and video. Haroun will teach you the best practices of some of history's most successful business people and give you a comprehensive rundown of how to operate a business.

The Haroun Education Ventures MBA Degree Program™ offers more than 400 hours of self-paced content that you can get through in less than a year, all while working full-time. At course's end, you'll receive an MBA Degree from the program that may carry less value than one from Wharton, but the proof will be in your knowledge.

Normally $499, you can save $100 off when you enroll in the Haroun Education Ventures MBA Degree Program™ for $399 today.