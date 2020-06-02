Want to Build a Successful Career as a Creative Leader? This Is the Coaching You Need.

June 2, 2020 2 min read

You can't put a number value on but, according to LinkedIn Learning, it's the number one skill companies look for most. Creativity is essential not just for new hires, but in positions as well. Creative leaders find innovative solutions to difficult problems and know how to think outside the box to improve their organizations.

If you're driven to do the work and be a creative leader, Crafstman Creative is the destination for you. Daren Smith founded Crafstman Creative Coaching in 2019 to help creatives with their craft and their business. After running companies in the film industry for more than a decade, Smith decided he wanted to help other creatives and leaders improve their creative mindsets and hone their crafts. So he launched Crafstman Creative.

This smart program are designed to help you take control of your creative life, whether you're a creative professional or you're looking to do something creative on the side. When you sign up, you'll get the Craftsman Creative ebook delivered to your inbox, filled with principles used by professional creatives to get in the productive, fulfilling mindset. You'll then have access to courses designed to help you get unstuck, learn the skills and frameworks that creatives need to know, and discover how to build a profitable creative business. Finally, Craftsman Creative will help you realize your potential through hands-on, interactive coaching.

Whether you want to be a more effective leader or launch a new, creative career, Craftsman Creative can help. Right now, you can get a two-year subscription for just $99.