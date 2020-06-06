This Smartphone Video Kit Puts a Professional Spin on Your Zoom Calls and Webinars

June 6, 2020 2 min read

Even before the coronavirus pandemic shut down nonessential businesses, the remote workforce was increasing in the United States. Remote work has grown by 159 percent over the past 12 years, and according to the most recent numbers from Gallup, more than 60 percent of workers have developed an affinity for it. While your office may not shut down entirely, the world certainly seems to be trending towards a less hostile attitude towards working from home. But with that flexibility also comes responsibility. If you're touching base with your team from home every day, you should do so with the right tools.

That's where the Pictar Video Chat Kit comes in. This simple kit has everything you need to connect clearly and crisply with coworkers, friends, and family. With a wide-angle smart lens, a flexible tripod, and a smart light, it offers simple solutions for lighting, stability, and angles to achieve the perfect video call. With this one kit, you'll eliminate the hassles of wobbly calls and poor visibility so you always come across clearly.

The wide-angle lens doubles your viewing angle so you can capture your entire surroundings, not just your face. It's perfect for adding drama and interest, showing your workspace, enabling more people to get into the frame, and more. Plus, it works seamlessly with the Pictar app so you can make precise lens adjustments easily.

The Splat 3N1 flexible tripod adjusts to any surface and can hold action cameras, smartphones, and regular cameras in practically infinite combinations. Its five flexible, durable legs let you mount it just about anywhere, while the compact smart light clips on easily to cameras or smartphones for a brighter image.

Given that we may be remote for the foreseeable future, it's time to take your video calls to the next level. The Pictar Video Chat Kit is 26 percent off $129.99 today at just $94.99.