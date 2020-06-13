These Project Management Courses May Be the Career Boost You Need

June 13, 2020 2 min read

Only 23 percent of organizations use standardized project management practices across their entire organization. More use standardized practices in some departments, but some organizations don't use any standard practices at all. As organizations weather the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, you can bet they'll come out the other side looking to operate leaner and more efficiently. That will likely lead to an investment in project management.

The Accredited Project Management Bundle can get you ready for this shift, with three accredited courses to equip you with the necessary know-how to implement a project management infrastructure into an organization.

Whether you're looking to run your own organization more fluidly or rise up as an employee, this course will help. You'll delve into APM-PFQ Project Fundamentals, PRINCE2® Project Management, and PRINCE2 Agile® Project Management to get a comprehensive overview of what the project lifecycle and the project management operating environment looks like. Then, you'll understand how to implement best project management practices into your organization.

This bundle is led by SPOCE Project Management, one of the longest-standing Accredited Training Organizations in the world, and the flagship training company for PRINCE2®, AgilePM, and more. It also claims to be one of the top three training providers because of its high exam success rate so you can be sure you're getting effective training that will put you in a position to pass.

The Accredited Project Management Bundle is just $99 today, which includes access to these courses for an entire year. You won't find this particular level of training at this price often, so take advantage while you can.