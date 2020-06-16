How 3 Veterinarian Best Friends Built a Business That Delivers Happy Barks and Happier Poops

June 16, 2020 1 min read

If you're an animal lover, there's a good chance you've seen The Vet Life on Animal Planet, which follows three best friends and veterinarians, Dr. Diarra Blue, Dr. Aubrey Ross and Dr. Michael Lavigne, who met at Tuskegee University and partnered to open the Houston-based CY-Fair Animal Hospital.

I spoke with the doggy docs before the pandemic hit and turned the entire world barking mad. These guys are passionate, hilarious and the only people I've ever met who bragged about having patients with "happy poops".

