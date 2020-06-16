Get a Real Job

How 3 Veterinarian Best Friends Built a Business That Delivers Happy Barks and Happier Poops

On this episode of the 'Get a Real Job' podcast, a conversation with the doctors from Animal Planet's 'The Vet Life.'
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How 3 Veterinarian Best Friends Built a Business That Delivers Happy Barks and Happier Poops
Image credit: Discovery

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
Editorial Director
1 min read

If you're an animal lover, there's a good chance you've seen The Vet Life on Animal Planet, which follows three best friends and veterinarians, Dr. Diarra Blue, Dr. Aubrey Ross and Dr. Michael Lavigne, who met at Tuskegee University and partnered to open the Houston-based CY-Fair Animal Hospital.

I spoke with the doggy docs before the pandemic hit and turned the entire world barking mad. These guys are passionate, hilarious and the only people I've ever met who bragged about having patients with "happy poops".

Hope you enjoy our conversation, thanks as always for listening! Subscribe, share, comment here!

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
Learn how to get your own business launched with our on-demand start-up course. Whether your ready or just thinking about starting your own business, get started for free with our first 3 lessons and receive a personalized 1-page business brief.
Get Started For Free
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Get a Real Job

Comedian Tom Shillue: Harness the Power of Realizing Nobody Cares If You Fail or Succeed

Get a Real Job

Social Distancing Mental Health Tips From a NASA Astronaut Who Lived in Space

Get a Real Job

The Navy Top Gun Veteran Who Sold His Car and House to Launch His Dream Business