AMC Theaters Reopen July 15, No Face Masks Required

450 venues will reopen with new health and safety measures in place, including reduced seating capacity.
Image credit: Lingkong C/EyeEm | Getty Images

Senior Editor
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

If you've missed watching movies on the big screen, there's less than a month to wait until you can do so again, according to AMC.

As Variety reports, the theater chain has announced it will reopen 450 of its more than 600 locations in the US on July 15. Surprisingly, face masks will not be required to watch a movie, with AMC instead implementing a number of measures to ensure social distancing and keep both customers and employees safe.

At each venue reopening next month, visitors will experience reduced auditorium capacity, with typically 30 percent of seating not available per screening. In auditoriums with traditional seating, AMC is blocking off every other row. For those with AMC Signature Seating, visitors are asked to leave an empty seat between themselves and someone else.

Enhanced cleaning procedures are also being implemented, and AMC intends to disinfect "common areas and high touch points" multiple times throughout each day. Extra time between movie showings is being allocated to allow for thorough auditorium cleaning. "Electrostatic disinfectant sprayers and vacuums with HEPA ﬁlters will now be used throughout the building. Also, HVAC filters have been upgraded to MERV 13 wherever possible."

New signs will be used to remind everyone to keep to the social distancing standards and the menu has been simplified temporarily. You'll still be able to purchase AMC Perfectly Popcorn, Coca-Cola Freestyle drinks, and "other classic movie treats," but "to reduce contact, large popcorn and large fountain drink refills will be unavailable at this time. Items like napkins, lids, straws and condiments will be available by request."

AMC is asking visitors to help by consistently washing their hands, frequently using the provided hand sanitizer, opting for cashless transactions, maintaining social distancing, and wearing PPE if they have access to it. And of course, opting to self-quarantine and delay a visit if you have any of the symptoms of COVID-19. AMC really wants you to come watch movies again, though, as the company's survival depends on it.

