News and Trends

Elon Musk Schedules Tesla 'Battery Day' for Sept. 15

Tesla's next big range increase looks set to come from battery technology, and Elon Musk plans to reveal all on Sept. 15.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Elon Musk Schedules Tesla 'Battery Day' for Sept. 15
Image credit: via PC Mag

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Senior Editor
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PC Mag

Last week, Tesla announced it had managed to increase the range of the Model S to 402 miles thanks to a range of vehicle improvements. However, the next big range increase looks set to come from battery technology, and Elon Musk plans to reveal all on Sept. 15.

As Reuters reports, the so-called "Battery Day" was originally planned for May, followed by a shareholder meeting on July 7. However, the coronavirus pandemic has meant both events were postponed and rescheduled (tentatively) for Sept. 15. Musk describes Battery Day as, "one of the most of exciting days in Tesla's history," but has said little about what will be revealed beyond confirming in a tweet that it will include a tour of the company's cell production system.

Earlier this month, Chinese battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) revealed that it had developed a battery with a lifespan of 16 years and capable of powering a vehicle for 1.24 million miles. The cost of production is only 10 percent higher than the batteries being used in electric vehicles today. The one missing piece of the million-mile battery? Someone to place an order.

Seeing as Tesla is working with CATL, it seems likely that Musk is preparing to reveal some variant of this million-mile battery that will be used exclusively in Tesla's vehicles. Combine new battery tech with ongoing efficiency gains in the design of vehicle components, and we may hear a surprisingly high range being announced by Musk come September.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

U.S. Black Chambers Celebrates Juneteenth's 150th With Launch of byblack

News and Trends

AMC Theaters Reopen July 15, No Face Masks Required

News and Trends

How Entrepreneurs Can Address Unconscious Bias