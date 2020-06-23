ESPN's Jay Williams Talks Pro Sports and Race in America

June 23, 2020 1 min read

Over the last year, I have had the pleasure of interviewing Jay Williams a number of times for Entrepreneur. Jay is always passionate, opinionated and thoughtful, so I was thrilled that he could take some time from his non-stop schedule to call in. During our discussion, Jay shared his candid thoughts about what he has seen happening in the streets right outside his window in downtown Brooklyn, as well as what he has heard from the biggest names in the NBA and in the business world regarding the pandemic, Black Lives Matter, and more.

Thanks as always for listening.