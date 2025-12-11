Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This article is part of the America's Favorite Mom & Pop Shops series. Read more stories

Key Takeaways The startup landscape is full of great ideas that never make it past the first few customers, often because they are imbalanced.

Scaling is a systematic game. The startups able to withstand are the ones that align products, people, and processes encompassing the customer, not the code.

If you can build with that discipline, scale stops being a struggle.

Startups that don’t learn how to scale viable ideas often fail.

If you’ve ever built a startup from scratch, you know the story. You start with a clear pain point, build a product that solves it, and fight to get valuable clients.

In that moment, it feels like you’ve cracked it, and momentum will never stop.

Yet 42% startups collapse due to misreading market demand. And when growth stalls, everything comes crashing down. Sales slow, your pipeline dries up and your product gets more complex, but revenue doesn’t follow.

When Airbnb hit the same wall, stopping was not an option. So, what did they do? The founders grabbed a camera, flew to New York and began taking professional photos of listings by themselves.

I always return to this story when speaking with ambitious founders. There’s only a hairline difference between building a product and knowing how to scale one. Let’s discuss the major drawbacks that stop startups from scaling, and the strategic approaches that help you stay resilient.

1. A broken go-to-market process

When founders treat “launching” as success, their learning curve becomes a straight line.

They obsess over features and perfection — but traction matters most. An unassailable go-to-market validates that your product solves a problem people will pay for. Most startups spend months on dashboards, integrations and AI add-ons even before acknowledging customers’ views about the core feature. This isn’t progress; it’s expensive guesswork.

Your MVP is a test, not a product. It can be a simple wireframe, prototype or flowchart. In startups, the primary principle is to prove value quickly or risk losing customers before they experience your differentiation.

The smartest founders bring in agile partners who can flexibly meet their needs, prototype quickly and translate ideas into working solutions without locking the company into heavy overhead. This flexibility enables speed, clarity and breathing room to iterate based on real-time feedback.

So, before you scale, simplify, test your assumptions, build lean and validate fast.

2. Unbalanced teams

Many startups focus on developers and designers but overlook those who sell the product, resulting in a powerful platform with unpredictable revenue. It’s typical to see founders drive the first handful of deals, only for growth to plateau later because no repeatable sales motion exists beyond their own effort.

You can’t scale on code alone. Scaling comes from balance — a team that can build, sell and support in sync. When those pieces don’t move together, growth stalls and customer insight gets lost in the noise.

Your tech might give you a great product, but it’s your sales and customer success teams that turn that product into a business.

Build balance from the start. Even if hiring involves one salesperson and a customer success lead, it is important to hire for both product and revenue functions early.

Encourage partnerships between engineering, sales and support. This enables product evolution guided by market reality, rather than internal assumptions.

Related: Why Your Mindset Can Be Your Most Powerful Startup Strategy — and How to Develop It

3. Founder-led sales that never end

Founder-led sales are often one of the biggest barriers to early-stage companies. Initially, it’s understandable — the founder knows the market, the problem and the product narrative better than anyone else.

However, as the company scales, this pattern becomes a hindrance rather than an edge. Now, when every sale still depends on the founder, scalability crashes.

This prevents the organization from creating a predictable and repeatable sales motion, and strategic growth takes a backseat.

Did you know that HubSpot faced this, too? Its founders closed the earliest deals, but real growth only came once their instincts converted into repeatable sales playbooks and processes that their team could run.

High-growth, visionary startups make this shift early by operationalizing the founder’s insights. They turn instinct into playbooks, relationships into processes and ad-hoc selling into structured enablement.

Start building your sales infrastructure the moment you find product–market fit. Document your sales process, define your ICP and invest in a repeatable playbook. Empower your team to sell and trust them with the narrative.

4. Building fiefdoms, not flexibility

As startups grow, it’s common for teams to form silos. Engineering guards the product, sales guards the customer and operations guards the process. But this is where innovation slows down.

Now, instead of collaborating, teams start protecting territory. Product decisions take longer. Priorities drift. Suddenly, the agility that once defined you early on disappears under layers of internal friction.

As the market needs shift, your team needs to evolve with them. Build a culture of shared ownership. Cross-functional pods work better than rigid hierarchies in early-stage startups.

Rotate responsibilities, encourage open product feedback from every department and reward collaboration over control. The more flexible your teams are, the faster your company can learn and scale.

Related: I Run a Portfolio of High-Growth Companies — This Practice Makes It All Possible

5. Neglecting support and customer success

Without consistent sales support, growth becomes a revolving door.

In every sector, clients aren’t just buying software; they’re betting their operations, outcomes and often investors on your reliability. When onboarding is weak or support is slow, even the best technology loses credibility. Customer success is the backbone of retention and referral growth.

Invest early in customer success. Establish onboarding processes that coach users, initiate feedback loops informing your roadmap and track retention with the same rigor as acquisition. A loyal customer base can be the most cost-effective growth strategy, and a powerful proof that your product works.